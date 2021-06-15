1200 subscribers!!! - page 176
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I now understand the policy of the methaquotes - do nothing, let people drain some of their money - let them get a kick out of it.
I guess )). To give you an example, that signaller who had 165% in his first month two posts ago. A year ago he collected 172 subscribers in one month (screenshot below). At that time he, however, demonstrated 8 months of profitable trading and in each month he managed to make profit from one position. It was obviously a fake and the signal has been removed. This year too, the main profit is one position per month, but for the last two months before the monitoring the robot with small TP/SL has been activated and it has sort of diluted the situation. But people are not so receptive anymore.
Probably )). To give you an example, that signaller who had 165% in his first month two posts ago. A year ago he collected 172 subscribers in one month (screenshot below). Then he, however, demonstrated 8 months of profitable trading and in each month he managed to make profit from one position. It was obviously a fake and the signal has been removed. This year too, the main profit is one position per month, but for the last two months before the monitoring the robot with small TP/SL has been activated and it has sort of diluted the situation. But people are not so receptive anymore.
And how do you tell the difference between a normal and a fake. Not everyone can follow them for a year. I can't tell right away.
You don't have to follow it for a year. A new signal appears, he has one position in his trading history - once a month, and this position is always profitable for 8 months. The position takes 20 pips and it is 50-70% profit, and 35-40 pips loss would kill the deposit. But this does not happen, the trader is always guessing, before monitoring. After monitoring a lot of small trades start, now it is either minus or plus. Last year almost every month there was such a signaller, the administration removed them. They are survivors of numerous cent accounts with trades opening in opposite directions.
Then they started to do things a little bit smarter. Three or four months of such trading, then manual trading, then again 2-3 months of trading. Or they began to make several positions in one month and increased the growth up to 300%. As in thissignal. Now the robot has started to dilute profitable positions, it is harder to track, but it is possible. Only it is probably more difficult for the administration to find a reason to disable the account.
You don't have to keep track for a year.
Who will subscribe to one position/month
One position per month is up to monitoring. The position may consist of 10 or 30 trades to make the history look more respectable. Not everyone is meticulous about looking at the history. Once you are connected to the monitoring, you can trade at random, every other day, in order to maintain the trading activity. If you monitor the account, for example, on May 2 with 70% profitability in May, you can easily wait for subscribers that signed up for the trading history until the end of June. You can see in the screenshot above that in 2018 there are 172 subscribers to the $49 signal. That's about one month. This year this author has a signal worth $30 and only 34 subscribers and already about a dozen negative feedbacks. So this strategy is losing effectiveness.
One item per month -
They'll think of something. And how are Pashkovets and his wife?
He is being cautious. Made 10% before 16 September and then not a single trade. Now he's on the market.
And what do the subscrubs say?
They are silent. There are ten times fewer of them.
There's a hamster lady who wrote in one of the signals that she'll have a new promising one on the 1st of October. But something never showed it on the 1st.
They are silent. There are ten times fewer of them.
Here a hamster wrote in one of the signals that she would have a new promising one on the 1st of October. But something never showed it on the 1st.