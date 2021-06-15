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Can someone explain cent signals again or not? There are a lot of them and some even have a description that says cent account.
I think it's automatically determined by the broker's server - cent or non-cent.
If the broker is cent, then the real account cannot subscribe to this signal for the money(unless the signal was created before the rule was enforced), while you can subscribe with a demo account for free. In other words, "cent signals" = demo signals for subscribers.
If there is a bug, it is better to contact the service.
I wrote a script that displays the history of signals on the chart. This signal shows that there were moments close to collapse.
August drawdown
it's not a full auto trade, on Friday she had a note in the news that today - i.e. Friday, there was no trade, otherwise the movement led to a stop-out
I think she is looking at the fundamentals, in any case roulette, the price may go the wrong way on any other day
The next highest number of subscribers also comes in mostly at night, takes little and walks the line.
I wrote a script that displays the history of signals on the chart. This signal shows that there were moments close to collapse.
August drawdown
Good script.
Good script.
The man made more signals for the service with one script and analysis than the service itself ))
I think the man has made more signals for the service with one script and analysis than the service itself))
I support you, such screenshots show the robustness of the system from beginning to end.
The man has made more signals for the service with one script and analysis than the service itself ))
And the boat? And the helicopter? You want to insult me?
What about a boat? What about a helicopter? You're insulting me.
No offence, it's just that you have to write correctly as well by virtue of the fact that everything has to be literate ) and sometimes many people don't understand literate references, it's much easier to look directly at a picture or understand speech when it's specifically verbal.