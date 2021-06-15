1200 subscribers!!! - page 171

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BlackTomcat:

I think it's not just the sales that count, but also the score given to the product by the users.

I guessed it. That's why I wrote this one before the quoted comment (which I was trying to clarify the question with):

Yevhenii Levchenko:

And the top in the market, what are the approximate figures? (in terms of sales or any other parameters)

 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

Awesome...

Why? Isn't it clear that you don't want to write about the market here?

 

You can swear at signal providers a lot. But reject it - offer it.

Write each, Top 5 worthy signals.

 
mit5x:

You can swear at signal providers a lot. But reject it - offer it.

Write each, Top 5 worthy signals.

It has already been suggested many times - don't show history before monitoring. There are many who have learned how to manipulate the trading history. If this is done, the copy service is otherwise an excellent site. Top signals will be adequate in the ranking on the page itself. And no one will write the top 5 so as not to get banned. It is forbidden to discuss or advertise signals here.
 
mit5x:

You can swear at signal providers a lot. But reject it - offer it.

Write each, Top 5 worthy signals.

You can't write the names of the signals in public...
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:
You can't write the names of the signals in public...
Well, yeah. We're basically discussing in this thread without naming "names".
[Deleted]  

"Rice with meatballs, potatoes with cutlets. You can't change!" (с)

Sync by honeybunny

 

Here is the equity graph from another signal service

Here is the equity diagram from another signal service



How can you tell anything from this chart?

All these constant withdrawals and deposits, these constant sharp up and down lines.

No one has evaluated signals by their balance line for a long time now. Because there are ways to make the balance line a straight line altogether.

Everyone evaluates the signal quality by its equity line.

And this is the type of this line offered to subscribers of metaquotes.

Can't we makea graph of equity without withdrawals/replenishments?

The developers say "some people are interested in such a chart too". So, make two charts and let the clients look at the chart they are interested in.

 
danminin:

Can't you make an equity graph without taking withdrawals/replenishments into account?!

That is, do deposits and withdrawals not affect equity?

[Deleted]  
danminin:

Here is the equity diagram from another signal service

This is an equity chart from another signal service.



How can you tell anything from this chart?

All these constant withdrawals and deposits, these constant steep up and down lines.

No one has evaluated signals by their balance line for a long time now. Because there are ways to make the balance line a straight line altogether.

Everyone evaluates the signal quality by its equity line.

And this is the type of this line offered to subscribers of metaquotes.

Can't we makea graph of equity without withdrawals/replenishments?

The developers say "some people are interested in such a graph too". So, make two charts and let the clients look at the chart they are interested in.

Why are you clinging to this equitability, look at the resource where it is convenient. Give subscribers a link in their contacts to a more beautiful place. They've already created a bunch of threads on this "global" issue.
When there is a balance-equity, you can see which strategy is being used. Whether it's an overshooter or a scalper, a glance is all it takes. Your chart doesn't show anything, it's just beautiful.
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