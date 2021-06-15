1200 subscribers!!! - page 178

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Came across a website on the internet that advertises a local signals service. Nostalgia

[Deleted]  
Ivan Butko:
I stumbled upon a site on the Internet that advertises the local signals service. Nostalgia

Yes, convenient and informative. You can see everything in one window

 
Ivan Butko:
Came across a website on the internet that advertises a local signals service. Nostalgia


And here's the sub. It came to mind, brought a tear to my eye. Haven't hit 3,000 yet.


 
Ivan Butko:

And here's the sub. It came to mind, brought a tear to my eye. Haven't hit 3,000 yet.



And that's all on the price account.
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Vladislav Andruschenko:

And it's all on the price account.

The fact itself is impressive. And then what, the swan flew in?

 
And where do the subscribers for free signals come from, what attracts them in general, if it is a demo account. The excellent statistics are very easy to find out on paid ones, when you flip through all the history of the real account and it becomes clear whether it is worth subscribing to the signal for payment or not.
 
Ivan Butko:

And here's the sub. It came to mind, brought a tear to my eye. Haven't hit 3,000 yet.


Yeah. He had a short run of 3,000. It was a week or two. But still a record.
 
Ivan Butko:

And here's the sub. It came to mind, brought a tear to my eye. Haven't gotten to 3,000 yet.


Cents account.

The author promises to keep the balance at 10000 for the convenience of subscribers.

No comment)

 
And I have a question - where do the $20 signals come from when it says $30 is the minimum cost when you open them?
 
Nataliia Ulianova:
I have a question - where are the $20 signals coming from when it says $30 is the minimum value?
Apparently these are old signals opened when there was no minimum value limit.
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