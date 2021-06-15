1200 subscribers!!! - page 179

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Nataliia Ulianova:
And I have a question - where do the $20 signals come from when it says $30 is the minimum cost at the opening?
They're from the 19th century.
 
Nataliia Ulianova:
And I have a question - where do the $20 signals come from when it says $30 is the minimum cost when you open them?

Young generation D))))

These accounts are long gone, otherwise the moderators would have deleted my posts.

 
Ivan Butko:

The younger generation D))))

Those accounts are long gone, otherwise the moderators would have deleted my posts.

Taki young, you're right;)
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Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

A gain of more than 10% for the day is already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. With Turbo Hamster I wondered, and wailed, that it just couldn't be a third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal


So "crocodile" is likely to meet the same fate. But I've added it to my bookmarks, it's interesting nonetheless.

Well, it's off to a good start and... all
 
Vladimir Baskakov:

The fact itself is impressive. And then what, the swan flew in?

After that, it floundered for another three months. In half a year, 5% profit. Subscribers held on till the end... .

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Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Yes. He had a short span of over 3,000. It was a week or two. But still a record.
What's the strategy of this guy, >800 subscribers already, 100% automatic? From Russia
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What's the strategy of the guy, >800 subscribers already, 100% automatic? From Russia

Classic. The overdrawn averaging device.


 

Well, as usual before monitoring, the style is completely different.


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Vladimir Tkach:

Well, as usual before monitoring, the style is completely different.


Are you sure it's Alexander Kr.'s? It looks like a scalper.
 
Vladimir Tkach:

Well and as usual before monitoring the style is completely different.


Such a famous dc must have very good history artists.

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