1200 subscribers!!! - page 179
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And I have a question - where do the $20 signals come from when it says $30 is the minimum cost at the opening?
And I have a question - where do the $20 signals come from when it says $30 is the minimum cost when you open them?
Young generation D))))
These accounts are long gone, otherwise the moderators would have deleted my posts.
The younger generation D))))
Those accounts are long gone, otherwise the moderators would have deleted my posts.
A gain of more than 10% for the day is already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. With Turbo Hamster I wondered, and wailed, that it just couldn't be a third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal
So "crocodile" is likely to meet the same fate. But I've added it to my bookmarks, it's interesting nonetheless.
The fact itself is impressive. And then what, the swan flew in?
After that, it floundered for another three months. In half a year, 5% profit. Subscribers held on till the end... .
Yes. He had a short span of over 3,000. It was a week or two. But still a record.
What's the strategy of the guy, >800 subscribers already, 100% automatic? From Russia
Classic. The overdrawn averaging device.
Well, as usual before monitoring, the style is completely different.
Well, as usual before monitoring, the style is completely different.
Well and as usual before monitoring the style is completely different.
Such a famous dc must have very good history artists.
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