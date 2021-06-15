1200 subscribers!!! - page 183

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yes, essentially a zig-zag it is, with a few improvements:)

That's what I mean by these waves: movement+rebound=wave.

Oh. Waves like that will wash out the deposit.

 
Go to Signals-MT4-enter "NatureFo" (incomplete server name, but enough). 5 signals. All on Vietnamese guys, zamonitored recently (in two waves so to speak - in August and September). Some even have reviews already (although this is probably normal). Domonitoring history is not 67 years old, but also decent...
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Uladzimir Izerski:

Oh. Waves like that will wash away the deposit.

So, big ship, small lots.

Yevhenii Levchenko:
Not a 67-year history, but a decent one too...

When I see a long and beautiful offline history, I start to have doubts. Can you trust the word of a broker and a signal provider when it comes to money? The beginning of the story should start with the beginning of monitoring, so many cheats can be avoided...

 

is this a regular thing now? :)


 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

is this a regular thing now? :)


Well, he bothered about the subscribers, on Monday he advised to do everything according to his instructions.


Took out the hedge today, and... No luck.

 
I wonder if a lot of people are leaking on the signals today? )
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Oh. Waves like that will wash away the deposit.

+ What a poetic way to put it.
 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Well, he bothered about the subscribers, advising them on Monday to do everything according to his instructions.

Took out the hedge today, and... No luck.

Bad...

Bush has also started to slump...
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

Badly...

Bush has also started to slump...
He's started, but he hasn't even reached a 10% drawdown yet. Although his monthly profits have dropped considerably. He has already started to lose subscribers who resent the fact that the subscription fee does not cover the earnings from his signal.
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Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
He has started, but so far he has not even reached a 10% drawdown. Although his monthly profits have dropped considerably. The subscribers are already leaving and resent the fact that the subscription fee does not cover the earnings from his signal.
No one terminal is able to handle such pipsipsing.
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