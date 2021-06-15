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Yes, essentially a zig-zag it is, with a few improvements:)
That's what I mean by these waves: movement+rebound=wave.
Oh. Waves like that will wash out the deposit.
Oh. Waves like that will wash away the deposit.
So, big ship, small lots.
Not a 67-year history, but a decent one too...
When I see a long and beautiful offline history, I start to have doubts. Can you trust the word of a broker and a signal provider when it comes to money? The beginning of the story should start with the beginning of monitoring, so many cheats can be avoided...
is this a regular thing now? :)
is this a regular thing now? :)
Well, he bothered about the subscribers, on Monday he advised to do everything according to his instructions.
Took out the hedge today, and... No luck.
Oh. Waves like that will wash away the deposit.
Well, he bothered about the subscribers, advising them on Monday to do everything according to his instructions.
Took out the hedge today, and... No luck.
Bad...Bush has also started to slump...
Badly...Bush has also started to slump...
He has started, but so far he has not even reached a 10% drawdown. Although his monthly profits have dropped considerably. The subscribers are already leaving and resent the fact that the subscription fee does not cover the earnings from his signal.