1200 subscribers!!! - page 207
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FXOpen-Real2 is a micro account server, you understand the word micro? (cents)
https://fxopen.support/Knowledgebase/Article/View/1048/843/mikro-schet
The name of all currency pairs has a dot in it - this is a sign of micro account. The broker is too poor to keep a separate server for micro accounts and he decided to add a dot at the end of the currency pair.
The question is why a micro account is available for a pay signal? Probably because the server for real and micro accounts is the same? Well, you can filter accounts with currency pairs with a dot in the end, or is it complicated?
did everyone go down on the recent sp500 collapse?
We thought the fall would continue. But the euro turned around.
are the anti-trends going to cry again? neither the book nor life teaches you.
trading on the trend, you can lose only when it changes, once
are the anti-trends going to cry again? neither the book nor life teaches you.
trading on the trend, you can lose only when it changes, once.
the trend would have lost all the time, up to that point.
The trend indicators would have been losing all this time, up to this point.
I didn't notice that on my indicator, the rate has to behave very wrong to break the indicator, and I trust it more than my friendsI often think the market obeys it)
You're looking in the wrong place.
You're looking at the result:
and the result is very good, I think he'll have more subscribers, and not a few more, and he'll earn both.
he has a lot of money, he has a lot of clients who are greedy and stupid, he may have more than a dozen subscribers, and it is not bad to put 100 quid in the account, and it displays as 10k and everyone thinks OOOOOOOOOogo GOOOOOO, this is the balance, he can be trusted.
show me who really trades with a 10K balance for the whole cutlet? show me such a guy? who allows 50-80% drawdown on a 10K account without any problems? i want to see this millionaire.
Show me who really trades with a 10K balance for the whole cutoff? show me one? who allows a 50-80% drawdown on a 10K account without any problems? I want to see this millionaire.
Quit your whining already. You know what gets in the way of a bad dancer.
On a cent account, at least do the same, increase your hard-earned cents 217 times.
Quit your whining already. You know what gets in the way of a bad dancer.
On a cent, at least do the same thing. Increase your hard-earned cents 217 times.
Didn't you see the "refill"?