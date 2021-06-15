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here are the pounds on the keyboard and here's the koin.
Coins are not traded at weekends either. Don't bullshit like you always do
there are dts where they trade koins (pairs, of course) on weekends as well
Here's another 200 people who fell for a bit of a super-profit story.
Yeah.
What kind of system can anticipate that? Only moderate appetites when calculating the lot.
Yeah.
What kind of system can anticipate that? Only moderate appetites when calculating the lot.
What's all the excitement about?
I saw it, but I thought it would go downhill. Tonic, though :)
you can check even what you haven't thought of ;)
:))
I also studied this question and came to the following conclusion: one deal within one wave. The waves can be chosen for trading from the shortest to the longest, depending on one's preferences.
Several deals in one direction within one wave, opened at one moment, are in fact equal to one transaction, and even opened at different times, one can hardly say that it is one deal. Just there is a lot game going on here, like different shares, which are not very effective in Forex.But it is not a hundred percent, of course, a conclusion for myself. After all, you have to start somewhere.
:))
I also studied this question and came to the following conclusion: one deal within one wave. Accordingly, one can choose waves to trade in from shortest to longest, whichever one is more suitable.
Several deals within one wave opened at one moment in one direction are in fact one deal, and even opened at different times, one can hardly say that it is one deal. Just here there is a lot game, like different shares, which are not very effective in Forex.But it is not a hundred percent, of course, a conclusion for myself. After all, you have to start somewhere.
I think waves became obsolete about 20 years ago.
I don't mean 1-2-3. It's just a regular wave-like price movement. Like this:
And a shorter period of waves would be like this:
I don't mean 1-2-3. It's just a regular wave-like price movement. Like this:
Ah, so you can see better on the ZZ.
Yes, it is essentially a zig-zag, with a few improvements:)
These are the waves I meant: movement+rebound=wave.