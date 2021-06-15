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Now after such a rally from the pound it has sprung
This one surprises me. Trading, according to history, either Eurodollar or Pounddollar. Apparently there was a run on the Eurodollar a few days ago. When the euro was around 1.1020, he had 7000 drawdown so far. Every 10 pips moved equity by about 1000. It was also supposedly down, but the picture is frozen.
Is he switched off or something?
Now after such a rally from the pound it has sprung
The highs on the euro have gone down.
This one surprises me. Trading, according to history, either Eurodollar or Pounddollar. Apparently there was a run on the Eurodollar a few days ago. When the euro was around 1.1020, he had 7000 drawdown so far. Every 10 pips moved equity by about 1000. It was also supposedly down, but the picture is frozen.
Is he switched off or something?
Maybe from the reviews. Usually after a crash they throw in 10-20 grand at a time
Our top netminder on the eu is down a measly 6%, and he's already getting mud slinged by reviewers (D)))
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Well, it didn't seem to go into a total loss... The robot was trading beautifully before that. Maybe it will pull...
This one surprises me. Trading, according to history, either Eurodollar or Pounddollar. Apparently there was a run on the Eurodollar a few days ago. When the euro was around 1.1020, he had 7000 drawdown so far. Every 10 pips moved equity by about 1000. It was also supposedly down, but the picture is frozen.
Is he switched off or what?
Profits are floating...
Must have hedged then
Must have hedged then
Here are another 200 people who fell for the little story of super profits.