1200 subscribers!!! - page 177

New comment
[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

They are silent. There are ten times fewer of them.

There's a hamster lady who wrote in one of the signals

She's got a signal. Judging by the nachdepo and the name, she's in a fighting mood. She erased the old signals.
I wonder if it's a dime a dozen.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
She's got a signal. Judging by the nachdepo and the name, the mood is fierce. She erased the old signals.
I wonder if it's a cent or not

Over 10% gain for the day, already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. I wondered with Turbo Hamster, and wept that it simply could not be the third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal


So "crocodile" is likely to suffer the same fate. But I've added it to my bookmarks, it's interesting nonetheless.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

A gain of more than 10% for the day is already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. With Turbo Hamster I wondered, and wailed, that it just couldn't be a third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal


So "crocodile" is likely to suffer the same fate. But I bookmarked it, it is still interesting.

It also goes into Asian session and mostly buys again. Same hamster but in the guise of a dinosaur.

And there are no subscribers. Where are the fake ones at least? Apparently the team abandoned her. She's playing alone.
[Deleted]  
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:


A man likes to be surprised. Scolded the Iranians in correspondence, said they were fake, but mine are honest
 
I can not get used to the wording 249K USD and although for years I am trading, I was not interested in the letters behind the numbers, if anyone can help me figure out k- hundreds and m-thousands apparently or what, because they write how many subscribers in each signal in the middle of three people, and the bottom and indicated numbers with the letters above.

[Deleted]  

Kilo, Mega, Yards - the new wave.


At first it was "classy,

♪ then it was cool ♪

then it was the bomb,

now they're saying cannon :)

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Lebedev:

The letter "K" is now commonly used as a substitute for "000". In other words, it is synonymous with thousands.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
The letter "K" is now commonly used to replace "000". In other words, it is a synonym for thousand.

to be completely correct, 1000 or "kilo" is denoted by a lowercase "k".

but the capital letter "K" stands for 1024.

 

There's also in Russian lingo a thing. That's 1,000.

5,000 is 5 grand.) That's 5K.

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

There's also in Russian lingo a thing. That's 1,000.

5,000 is 5 grand.) That's 5K.

Mower, here's the K)
1...170171172173174175176177178179180181182183184...230
New comment