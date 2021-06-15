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They are silent. There are ten times fewer of them.
There's a hamster lady who wrote in one of the signals
She's got a signal. Judging by the nachdepo and the name, the mood is fierce. She erased the old signals.
Over 10% gain for the day, already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. I wondered with Turbo Hamster, and wept that it simply could not be the third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal
So "crocodile" is likely to suffer the same fate. But I've added it to my bookmarks, it's interesting nonetheless.
A gain of more than 10% for the day is already questionable again. Chasing super profits again. With Turbo Hamster I wondered, and wailed, that it just couldn't be a third loss in a month. Here's a couple of days ago about the same bewilderment on another signal
So "crocodile" is likely to suffer the same fate. But I bookmarked it, it is still interesting.
It also goes into Asian session and mostly buys again. Same hamster but in the guise of a dinosaur.And there are no subscribers. Where are the fake ones at least? Apparently the team abandoned her. She's playing alone.
Kilo, Mega, Yards - the new wave.
At first it was "classy,
♪ then it was cool ♪
then it was the bomb,
now they're saying cannon :)
The letter "K" is now commonly used to replace "000". In other words, it is a synonym for thousand.
to be completely correct, 1000 or "kilo" is denoted by a lowercase "k".
but the capital letter "K" stands for 1024.
There's also in Russian lingo a thing. That's 1,000.
5,000 is 5 grand.) That's 5K.
There's also in Russian lingo a thing. That's 1,000.
5,000 is 5 grand.) That's 5K.