1200 subscribers!!! - page 173
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8)
Not only that. There is also, they say, the interview effect.
Immediately after everyone knows Taras gave the interview, the eu went out of the channel and went against him. After a couple of months it was all over.
))
Usually there's only one effect here - disperse a dozen accounts, and one survivor into signals ) and make a buck before he gets drained, but he will get drained...
the other effects are farfetched )
Like a flaunting effect? OK, so another one of mine should go fast.
Nah, you're just going to risk getting the risk up to your eyeballs again, so you'll be quick to quit )) you've got your effect ))
Nah, you're just going to risk getting the risk up to your eyeballs again, so you'll be quick to quit )) you've got your effect ))
That's the bad influence of the Signals service on this guy. As soon as he monitors the account, the next month it's gone.
If I were him, I would just trade for myself, if it is not a problem to make 300% a month when there are no subscribers.
"I'm not sure what the problem is, but I'm not sure what the problem is.
The "master" of signals, lost subscribers on one account, connected this one, again he sits and sits on the branches, but at the same time he is teaching people.
Trading before and after monitoring.
One day constancy breaks down too)
God willing! Although it can be done without Him). In any case, best of luck, Anatole! )
God willing! Although it can be done without Him). In any case, best of luck, Anatole! )
Removed the post with the name of the scam server viva in Signals.
You should write an incomplete name: "Midtou" that's enough... But there might be some copying errors there... The story is more of a monitoring story... No positive feedback though :)
Here you are, dear subscribers, 300% a month. But I managed to get more than 100 people on my two accounts. This is the second account I have noticed from this author. At the end of spring it was the same for the previous three months, and it lasted for 1-1.5 months after monitoring.