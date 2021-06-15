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Here is the equity graph from another signal service
Here is the equity graph from another signal service
...
Why did you make it so that the same thing is discussed in two threads?
Discuss in your own - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321793
Otherwise it would be considered spam ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
1200 subscribers!!!
Vasiliy Pushkaryov, 2019.08.30 22:11
Here by the way, another master of creating beautiful stories for the sake of subscribers.
Here is a bad influence of the Signals service on this guy. As soon as he monitors his account, next month it's a drain.
I would just trade for myself if it is not a problem to make 300% a month when there are no subscribers.
Here is a graph of equity on another signal service
Here is the equity ration chart from another signal service.
How is it possible to understand anything?
All these constant withdrawals and deposits, all these constant sharp up and down lines.
No one has evaluated signals by their balance line for a long time now. Because there are ways to make the balance line a straight line at all.
Everyone evaluates the quality of the signal by the equity line.
And this is the type of this line offered to subscribers of metaquotes.
Can't we make a graph of equity without withdrawals/replenishments?
The developers say "some people are interested in such a chart too". So, make two charts and let the clients look at the chart they are interested in.
The equity graph here is very correct.
Do you have any idea what you're writing about?
"Equity graph excluding withdrawals/replenishments?!"
How's that?)
FUCKING
The equity graph here is very correct.
Do you have any idea what you're writing about?
"Equity graph excluding withdrawals/replenishments?!"
How's that?)
FUCKING
it's all explained here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321793
It's all explained right here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/321793
You? And your genius idea?)
Next time you make a withdrawal request to your broker without regard to past withdrawals ))))
You? And your genius idea?)
Next time you make a withdrawal request to your broker without regard to past withdrawals ))))
you don't get it. even though there are 30 people in favour and only 16 against.
That's the bad influence of the Signals service on this guy. As soon as he monitors the account, the next month it's gone.
If I were him, I would just trade for myself, if 300% a month is not a problem when there are no subscribers.
Yes, it's all about the Signals service;)
Yes, it's all purely about the Signals service;)
8)
Not only that. There's also, they say, the interview effect.
Immediately after everyone knows Taras gave the interview, the eu went out of the channel and went against him. After a couple of months it was all over.
8)
Not only that. There is also, they say, the interview effect.
Immediately after everyone knows Taras gave the interview, the eu went out of the channel and went against him. After a couple of months it was all over.