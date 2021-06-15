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This author mainly trades in gold. It was a great start, attracting almost 100 people.
There is $140 left in funds out of $3,000, by market close it is likely to count triple swaps or widen the spread and shut everything down.
This author mainly trades in gold. It was a great start, attracting almost 100 people.
There is $140 left in funds out of $3,000, by market close they are likely to charge a triple swap or widen the spread and shut everything down.
Maybe at some point he is convinced that his strategy is sustainable and wants to make more money.
Or that all three categories: growth, balance, funds - without drawdowns on the chart - are moving upwards, so to speak, a pretty picture for subscribers.
Whoever is trading the pound today is looking forward to it.
Whoever is trading the pound today is looking forward to it.
Today is the day off. )
Today is the day off. )
Our top netminder on the eu is down a measly 6%, and he's already getting mud slinged by reviewers (D)))
Today is the day off. )
Coins don't have days off even in nasty weather)
Coins don't have days off even in nasty weather)
Where are those koins at the pound?
Where are these koins by the pound?
here are the pounds on the keyboard and here is the koin.