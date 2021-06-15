1200 subscribers!!! - page 181

New comment
 

This author mainly trades in gold. It was a great start, attracting almost 100 people.

There is $140 left in funds out of $3,000, by market close it is likely to count triple swaps or widen the spread and shut everything down.






 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

This author mainly trades in gold. It was a great start, attracting almost 100 people.

There is $140 left in funds out of $3,000, by market close they are likely to charge a triple swap or widen the spread and shut everything down.







What is the point of trading without taking profit?
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

What is the point of trading without taking a profit?

Maybe at some point he is convinced that his strategy is sustainable and wants to make more money.

Or that all three categories: growth, balance, funds - without drawdowns on the chart - are moving upwards, so to speak, a pretty picture for subscribers.

 

Whoever is trading the pound today is looking forward to it.

swan_1280

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Whoever is trading the pound today is looking forward to it.


Today is the day off. )

[Deleted]  
Ramiz Mavludov:

Today is the day off. )

When has that ever stopped Uladzimir
 
Ivan Butko:

Our top netminder on the eu is down a measly 6%, and he's already getting mud slinged by reviewers (D)))

Taras went down on the Jew? And on sales too?
 
Ramiz Mavludov:

Today is the day off. )

Coins don't have days off even in nasty weather)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Coins don't have days off even in nasty weather)

Where are those koins at the pound?

 
Yury Lemeshev:

Where are these koins by the pound?

here are the pounds on the keyboard and here is the koin.

624р

1...174175176177178179180181182183184185186187188...230
New comment