1200 subscribers!!! - page 175

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I would like to know if trading on my account for about a month now with 1:1000 leverage plays a role if I want to sell signals for the subscribers because the rules allow to use only 1:500 leverage. Who is aware of this.
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Konstantin Lebedev:

I won't state with proof that you have to have a real account at least 2 months old with previous trading history to become a trader, because I've seen it somewhere, if not here and now I haven't found it. I have to learn a lot of rules and read more about signals and subscription, then everything will be clearer for me personally.

You can apply for a seller today even without any signals or selling robots. Change the leverage at your broker, not more than 500

 
Vladimir Baskakov:

You can apply for a seller today, even without any signals or selling robots. The leverage should be changed at your broker, not more than 500

If you know what you need in a hurry, you need to create a proof base first, that the account will grow with profit and continuously. In the meantime, if I have a $30 deposit with already made 50% profit, I can hardly convince people or future subscribers that they can trust me. In other words, I have to bring my real account to 1000$ approximately, and then try to find subscribers for my signal. But it is more difficult for me to make a Seller's photo with at least 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution, because the Seller's application is accepted only upon such a requirement. I tried to use my cell phone to take photos, but the quality is not good and the resolution is not good either. I do not own a digital camera. It turns out that if I want to make a good deposit, I have to go to special photo studio that will take perfect passport pages with needed dimensions and then apply for the sale. What do you think is the best way to go about it.

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Konstantin Lebedev:


By photo I edit on imgonline , exactly to size. Register now, not sure you will still pass
 
or it will take you a long time to get through
 
I have created a demo account for 50 000 quid and I'm trying to arrange a subscription on it. Although its free value is not really necessary to anyone, but I will check it myself by subscribing to my signal first and thus learn whether it is possible to do so or not. I don't know how to find my signal in Mt4, because there is no search there and maybe somebody will tell me about it.

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Lebedev:
I have created a demo account for 50 000 quid and I'm trying to arrange a subscription on it. Although its free value is not really needed by anybody, but I will check it myself by subscribing to my signal first and thus learn whether it is possible to do so or not. I don't know how to find my signal in Mt4, because there is no search there and maybe somebody will tell me about it.

I have not got it, and I chose the same broker, nope. Although it may be easier on mt4, I haven't tried it.
 
Konstantin Lebedev:
I have created a demo account for 50 000 quid and I'm trying to arrange a subscription on it. Although its free value is not really needed by anybody, but I will check it myself by subscribing to my signal first and thus learn whether it is possible to do so or not. I don't know how to find my signal in Mt4, because there is no search there and maybe somebody will tell me about it.

There is a separate thread on signals
 

Still, the subscribers have already become more cautious. They have got most of their bumps in the road. Before, signals like this used to be getting hit at a frightening rate. Now one signal is almost two months after monitoring, while another one is almost a month old with only 20 and 30 subscribers. And they write negative feedbacks saying that the strategy changed after monitoring.


 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Still, the subscribers have already become more cautious. They have got most of their bumps in the road. Before, signals like this used to be getting hit at a frightening rate. Now one signal is almost two months after monitoring, while another one is almost a month old with only 20 and 30 subscribers. And they write negative feedbacks saying that the strategy changed after monitoring.


I now understand the policy of the methaquotes - do nothing, let people drain some of their money - let them get a kick out of it.
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