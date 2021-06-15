1200 subscribers!!! - page 175
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I won't state with proof that you have to have a real account at least 2 months old with previous trading history to become a trader, because I've seen it somewhere, if not here and now I haven't found it. I have to learn a lot of rules and read more about signals and subscription, then everything will be clearer for me personally.
You can apply for a seller today even without any signals or selling robots. Change the leverage at your broker, not more than 500
You can apply for a seller today, even without any signals or selling robots. The leverage should be changed at your broker, not more than 500
If you know what you need in a hurry, you need to create a proof base first, that the account will grow with profit and continuously. In the meantime, if I have a $30 deposit with already made 50% profit, I can hardly convince people or future subscribers that they can trust me. In other words, I have to bring my real account to 1000$ approximately, and then try to find subscribers for my signal. But it is more difficult for me to make a Seller's photo with at least 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution, because the Seller's application is accepted only upon such a requirement. I tried to use my cell phone to take photos, but the quality is not good and the resolution is not good either. I do not own a digital camera. It turns out that if I want to make a good deposit, I have to go to special photo studio that will take perfect passport pages with needed dimensions and then apply for the sale. What do you think is the best way to go about it.
Still, the subscribers have already become more cautious. They have got most of their bumps in the road. Before, signals like this used to be getting hit at a frightening rate. Now one signal is almost two months after monitoring, while another one is almost a month old with only 20 and 30 subscribers. And they write negative feedbacks saying that the strategy changed after monitoring.
Still, the subscribers have already become more cautious. They have got most of their bumps in the road. Before, signals like this used to be getting hit at a frightening rate. Now one signal is almost two months after monitoring, while another one is almost a month old with only 20 and 30 subscribers. And they write negative feedbacks saying that the strategy changed after monitoring.