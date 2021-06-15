1200 subscribers!!! - page 169
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Here, by the way, is another skilled at creating beautiful stories for the sake of signatories.
Here, by the way, is another skilled at creating beautiful stories for the sake of signatories.
Once again, we'll be watching in real time how hamsters are being bred. and how dozens of people are losing their hard-earned money.
We need to make not only feedback in the signals, but also comments. so that the misinformed people can warn potential liars.
Here, by the way, is another skilled at creating beautiful stories for the sake of signatories.
Well most of the monitoring, so it's all fair... Can you PM me the link?
Well, most of it's monitoring, so it's honest... Can you send me the link on the PM?
.He just came in in May with a good story too. Thirteen thousand percent. If I'm not mistaken, he was gone in two months, but managed to get a few dozen people.
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.He just came in in May with a good story too. Thirteen thousand percent. If I am not mistaken, he was gone in two months, but he managed to get a few dozen people.
At that time, he lost money in May and June. And the current signal shows a 300% return in the same months.
Added: this is an old signal at the beginning of monitoring, already drained and deleted.
we need to make not only feedback in the signals, but also comments. so that the uninformed people can warn potential l-vs.
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If it's no secret, what's up with you now? Did you buy Eurodollar? Many orders already?
Yeah, bollocks. Five purchases in a row in the same place almost, just before a sharp fall, even though there was no news. Ended the week in a floating drawdown. Well, the author is an overshoot tamer so far, so we wait for his magic)
Yeah, bollocks. Five purchases in a row in the same place almost, just before the sharp fall, even though there was no news. Ended the week in a floating drawdown. Well, the author is an overshoot tamer so far, so we wait for his magic)
You'd better tell us about your magic. How did you manage to gather so many friends?Friends of the user(9723)
If you create your signal, you can easily get at least 100 subscribers with the help of your friends. :)