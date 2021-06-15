1200 subscribers!!! - page 206

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Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Probably a big drawdown .
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Must have gone into drawdown and disappeared from the ranking. It's there now.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Vitali Kadel:
Probably a big drawdown .
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Probably went into drawdown and disappeared from the rating. Now it is in place.

Yes, up to 40%, now I am out.

 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:
Must have gone into drawdown and disappeared from the rankings. Now in place.

But the -27% drawdown on funds is not weak.

 
Ivan Butko:
Ohhhh, bulschit got caught up in europanics. The reviews are a miracle.
The story with Taras is repeating itself. Nobody analyses the trades when subscribing, then wonders what happened to the "professional". He has now partly closed and is at a loss for the current year and with a current drawdown of under 30%.
 
Ivan Butko:

Yes, up to 40% went in, now it's out.

It's not out. It's 60% now. I just went in and closed some of the losses for some reason.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
It didn't come out. Already 60%. For some reason, I have added to it and closed some of the losses.

Ooh... the fall of another empire

 

The first successfully finished


 
Vladimir Tkach:

First to finish successfully


Sugar followed


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