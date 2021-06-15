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Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Where did the top signal on MT5 disappear to?
Probably a big drawdown .
Probably went into drawdown and disappeared from the rating. Now it is in place.
Yes, up to 40%, now I am out.
Must have gone into drawdown and disappeared from the rankings. Now in place.
But the -27% drawdown on funds is not weak.
Ohhhh, bulschit got caught up in europanics. The reviews are a miracle.
Yes, up to 40% went in, now it's out.
It didn't come out. Already 60%. For some reason, I have added to it and closed some of the losses.
Ooh... the fall of another empire
The first successfully finished
First to finish successfully
Sugar followed