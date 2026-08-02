Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3703
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Figured out how to investigate such structures by means of MO. I have written several approaches, but there are still options. As a replacement of the old efficient market hypothesis, the multifractal hypothesis looks more interesting. There are special packages to test the hypothesis. Re-reading Mandelbrot even for that, just for a refresher.
Crossing Mandelbrot with MO is a very interesting approach. He had, I recall, price fractal generation using a three part generator.
I tried to come up with some indicators and price representations (up to formal stochastic grammars) based on it. I failed to find something interesting - everything is somehow complicated and non-stationary. I also often got an implicit hard-to-see look ahead (like with a zigzag), which constantly led to "grails" and subsequent disappointments.
Crossing Mandelbrot with MO is a very interesting approach. I remember he had price fractal generation using a three-part generator.
I tried to invent some indicators and price representations (up to formal stochastic grammars) based on it. I failed to find something interesting - everything is somehow complicated and non-stationary. I also often got an implicit hard-to-see look ahead (like with a zigzag), which constantly led to "grails" and subsequent disappointments.
I'll try to show something soon, what I have in mind :)
For information new for machine learning in MQL5:
Matrix multiplication (matrix × matrix)
Matrix multiplication (matrix × vector)
Matrix multiplication (vector × matrix)
Scalar product (vector × vector)
What is the effect of ddof:
Calculation of eigenvalues and eigenvectors
Matrix approximation
Orthogonal decompositions
Matrix decompositions
For information new for machine learning in MQL5:
Thanks!
Are there plans to do matrix/vector sorting someday?
I hope for the article - let's read it and be inspired for new feats on the grail front ).
This is an interesting book: chaos and fractals in financial markets by j. orlin grabbe https://www.scribd.com/document/49383020/Chaos-Fractals-in-Financial-Markets
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Orlin_Grabbe
Such self-similar structures are sought out and traded only where there is a high correlation between the left side and the inverted mirror-right side. There are many such patterns found, with different periods.
Then there's the rather fancy scheme of how to train MO on this, haven't formalised the best approach yet.
An analogue of "eggs or chickens". You can look for different symmetries, not necessarily mirror symmetries. But mirror ones I think are the strongest so far. There should be low entropy in these areas (haven't checked yet), so predictions during the existence of such patterns will be more accurate (TC idea). That is, if you define the direction from this complete pattern n bars ahead into the future as a 0 or 1 mark, it should predict better than when no symmetry is observed.