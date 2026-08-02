Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3698
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Wait, I didn't realise straight away, they are only non-linear regression, that's what the mathematicians at our, Russian, MSU say, not intelligence at all?
Yes, Big (non-)Linear Models 😁
Got it, Thanks.
Got it. Thank you.
Only they use different texts as data. Then they are trained to predict the next word. The principle is the same, there is nothing dangerous there yet :)
This is all nonsense, I have been thinking since my childhood in the USSR, when neural network will be able to create and acquire desires and the ability to think, and even then I was afraid, sorry, for cowardice. :)
Why I'm writing about it, now Alice is very clever.
It's all nonsense, I have been thinking since my childhood in the ssr, when the neural network will be able to create and acquire desires and the ability to think, and even then I was afraid, sorry, for cowardice. :)
Why I'm writing about it, now Alice is very clever.
You're right, it's unusual. Whathappens when she makes her own tongue. I mean, we all know that's going to happen. There are different opinions here.
I'm sure Alice will have a chat with chat gpt. It's a very interesting conversation.)
Claude 3.7 remains. It is a habitually strong model in programming. Unfortunately, Gemini and Claude initially suggested to put the package nonconformist, which I do not start on my mac. I had to ask them to rewrite to the available options.
Further/later I will test Gemini and Claude variants and compare with my own. Well, chatGPT is out, although I'll look into the package he suggested later, but couldn't get up and running.
Oh, man, there's no way to sort through what's generated. I've got a lot of unnecessary stuff, I've cleaned it up. Now we'll ask for a description :)
And the main differences between the generated code and the original one:
In brief, instead of comparing directly the original labels with the predicted labels and determining prediction errors, p_values via pre-calibration are used.