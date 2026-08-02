Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3701
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I'm not promising a video. But I've got a big, big global idea. It's a big preparation. I think I'll tell you later what's what... But I need time!!!!
No problem, put your cards on the table, we'll discuss it :)
Probably for the next few years, models need to be trained on the oval. Ignoring the history between the oval and the current date.
Probably for the next few years, models need to be trained on the oval. Ignoring the history between the oval and the current date.
And there is no need to train, there is practically a ready-made system, put on the breakdown of the oval, the chart is divided into eggs up and down, trade breakdowns.... By the way, the eggs are almost the same for a long period of currency, there are pairs where they are the same up and down, here is a help, make an indicator that draws ovals automatically.
The breakdown of the oval can be waited for several years, judging by the monthly chart :) if you have extra time, you can.
You can wait several years for the breakdown of the oval, judging by the monthly chart :) if you have extra time, you can.
This is how the arcsine theorem looks visually. The quotation goes like a certain_B+trend, i.e. inside a narrow parabola cyclically from one side to the other.
But there comes (as always, suddenly) a limit and it does not return to the other side or cross the old trend line.
Post facto, everything looks like an oval (or an egg, because it is a somewhat irregular ellipse) together
You can wait several years for the breakdown of the oval, judging by the monthly chart :) if you have extra time, you can.
Well, at least look at the clock.
it's the arcsine theorem as it looks visually. The quotation is similar to a certain_СB+trend, i.e. inside a narrow parabola cyclically from one side to the other.
But there comes (as always, suddenly) a limit and it does not return to the other side or cross the line of the old trend.
Post facto, everything looks like an oval (or an egg, because it is a somewhat irregular ellipse) together
To me they are symmetrical fractals, that's how I look at them, according to Mandelbrot :) Oval - it depends on how to circle, you can herringbone :)))
To me they are symmetrical fractals, that's how I look at them, according to Mandelbrot :) Oval - it depends on how you trace it, it can be herringbone :)))
any SB can be divided into such self-similar sections, you will get a zigzag...on the segments our SB is slightly more "flatter" to 2 sigma (if it is counted from the normal one) than a completely stupid wandering.
Only this "a little" is not enough for stable filling of pockets :-)
The segments can be circled with an oval, you can see the notorious "sine" inside (the kotir inside swings back and forth, slowly increasing amplitude and decreasing frequency).
This is all post facto, the effects of distributions and sensations.