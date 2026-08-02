Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3704
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Had a similar thought as well.
I would also like to point out that if we are talking about correlation between prices (and not their increments), then it is actually cointegration. After all, cointegration is sought through linear regression (called "false" for nothing), and this always comes down to correlation formulas. But the point is not that correlation is some kind of basis for everything, but simply that there are not many different formulas in linear algebra and one of them (scalar product) is commonly called correlation in our forum.
Perhaps a connection to cointegration would help to interpret the results somehow.
Perhaps a connection to cointegration would help to interpret the results somehow.
Correlation with QC threshold can be seen on the backtest.
IQ threshold 0.5 (all patterns above the threshold are selected).
Threshold 0.85.
I don't know if this is enough for anything.
The new probability booster from Stanford University. Well, how new, 6 years old.
The new probability booster from Stanford University. Well, it's new, six years old.