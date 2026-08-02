Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3726
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So masterforex wrote that everything is managed by a single quotation machine. It's a joke, but some MM algorithms resemble something like that, like there are some constants on time and price range. They've been trying to write decoders for a few years now, but so far without success. Past winners of the LCHI and participants of the Robinson Cup, who realised who it is well done
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Machine Learning in Trading: Theory, Models, Practice and Algorithm Trading
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2025.11.08 06:01
As a consequence, it is necessary to put into the algorithms an overshoot of instruments.
In DC Saber the logic works (low spread) and on low TFs (here M15). It needs to be optimised a bit for combat conditions, but it's fun because there is almost 0 retraining.
Basic and meta model errors:
5-minutes at fix spread 10 (bottom) and at real spread (top). If there is a possibility to fix it with limiters - it would work well, as on the bottom one.
5-minutes at fix spread 10 (bottom) and at real spread (top). If there is a possibility to fix it with limiters - it would work well, as on the bottom one.
What instrument are you testing?
AUDCAD
c 22 to 25 something with spread, because at fix spread there is no chatter there.
One graal flat currency pair, on which almost no difference for what period to do training.
What's the pair? I can't make it out in the screenshots.
Errors of the core and meta models:
The trick of markup is that it is not looking ahead, i.e. without looking ahead. For example, signals using any oscillator (overbought/oversold). Then generalisation.
Therefore, the errors of the models are small, because they approximate the indicator in essence. But it is not possible to find such a magic oscillator for all pairs.