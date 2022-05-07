New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Version of MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design
MetaQuotes , 2021.10.18 20:16
Available beta 3082:
However, it was understood from the messages here that the problem was on a global scale in a short time.
Do you understand why more information are needed now?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Version of MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.10.19 01:43
Yes, this is a priority.
Can't reproduce yet
However, it was understood from the messages here that the problem was on a global scale in a short time.
Thanks for your response, i am using a Dell laptop G3 on Windows :
Edition Windows 10 Home Single Language
Version 21H1
OS build 19043.1288
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0
And i hope a fix will be released
For the moment i still use MT5 build 2981 for the visual mode of strategy tester, it works fine
First of all the visual test didn't seem it works but i waited after checking the journals and it all seem to be alright. i trust in it working.
Well, this is slowing everything down like all available power is in optimization.s It bogs down the entire system if it gets the chance and any hope of recovery becomes futile. Now, I disabled about half of the cores so I am optimizing on about 6..
Nothing much is ever processing on the CPU but memory & disk are working. Maybe it was too many combinations to find an optimization setup - I have a strong graphics card processor that is not in use!
I have optimization with 4 inputs @ 12,525,000,000 combinations slow complete algorithm for this being a period from 2019 to Sept. 1st at present(2021). I did see better results taking zone alarm offline as well as Norton internet security. I haven't seen it crash. Basically I first thought it fails but it is just slow to start up
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Version of MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design
MetaQuotes , 2021.10.19 18:35
Beta 3083 available:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Version of MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.10.20 21:29Beta 3084 is available with a fix for screen freezing in the visual tester and enabled background highlighting for linked brackets.
Unfortunately the visual tester still and stubbornly continues to fail.
Like a joke!
Unfortunately the visual tester still and stubbornly continues to fail.
Like a joke!
This is beta version (for the discussion and checking).
By the way, the service desk asked for technical details to reproduce this bug (because majority of the users do not have this bug, and the service desk could not reproduce it) - read post post #15
As far as I know - two users from Russian forum sent the technical details to the service desk.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates
Edviao, 2021.10.21 07:59
Unfortunately the visual tester still and stubbornly continues to fail.
Like a joke!
There is one post in Russian forum where the service desk asked you for technical details (post #458) ...
yes, this post was especially to you ... so - did you send to them all details requited for fixing?
or not?
or you do not care?
You are very aggressive person.
Please, stop spreading your aggresion to all of us (and to MetaQuotes company) here.
If not - I will ban you from the forum for trolling (for "inadequate aggressive behaviour)".
Unfortunately the visual tester still and stubbornly continues to fail.
Like a joke!
Delete the configuration file and run the tester (in visual mode) but do not delete the toolbox. It should work until the update.
LOL: real ticks 100% works and then it sends warning icons 79% history quality and memory messages 🙂😂🤣
Check this: I tested a robot from the market on live data with real ticks which seemed really nice so I purchased it.
I cannot reproduce the result I have on real ticks and I am also getting an error in the journal while I am running live.
I get empty results in optimization