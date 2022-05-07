New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 9
From your now broken MT5, go to the symbols.custom.dat file.
Try to install an older version of MT5 prior to 3080.(The most important step!)
Turn off the old MT5.
Copy symbols.custom.dat to the old MT5.
If you start the old version of MT5, you may be prompted to restart the upgrade immediately. Do not restart!
Market Watch --> Symbols, you'll find all the Settings for your custom Symbols are still there.
Export Custom Group! You will get a json file containing all your custom symbol settings.
Import Custom Group to your new MT5.
Done.
Kang Feng, thank you for the advice.
In my case the solution was:
1. Create the custom symbols in the updated Terminal with the same name, but without importing any data
2. Restart the Terminal
3. The data from the custom symbols before update was assigned to the custom symbols I created after the update automatically
I don't know why this works, I found it out by "trial and error"
My custom indicators are not working since the new Build:
Error in Terminal / Experts: "invalid EX5 file (14)". The indicator compiles without any error.
Can you please provide Build 2981 for Download?. I want to do a Rollback until all these problems are solved.
This would help a lot.
Best regards
Jorg
After restarting the Terminal several times the custom Indicators work. I don't know what was the reason for the Error "invalid EX5 file (14)". I changed nothing.
Hi,
I'm working with MT5 version 3081.
I have no issues! All works fine, especially the strategy tester in visualization mode.
Matthias
I'm glad you didn't lose any data.
But I think it's a good habit to export Settings often and keep multiple backups.
Customizing symbol often involves complex Settings, and if you need to reset them every time when you upgrade the MT5, you may miss out on some important Settings.
You never know if a new update will destroy your previous work, including historical data, program Settings, or code that has worked well for a long time.
It's like playing a new round of Squid Game.
I've just accepted the automatic update to the new release version 5.0 build 3080.
Everything looks visually nicer, however when I tried to debug an EA I'm working on, it simply didn't work. The breakpoints never stopped the execution, not even using DebugBreak() explicitly, and as everything was working fine before this upgrade, I can only presume it's a bug/new configuration from this new version.
BTW I'm using MT5 on Wine (Linux).
As I really need the debugger, I'll try to return to the previous version using an old installer I have (I hope it works).
Anybody has experienced the same issue?
UPDATE
A fresh install of a previous version didn't fix the issue, after awhile I realized that the Tester was executing another version of my EA, even launching it it from the MetaEditor. Selecting the proper EA in the main MT5 toolbox window didn't resolve it either. It continued to switch to another EA.
Deleting the EX5 file has changed the issue behavior: now it started to execute the example Moving Average EA.
Finally I decided to remove ALL the *.ex5 from my machine, leaving only the one I was trying to test. It worked.
Also, I installed the build 3080 again with the exact same behavior.
I don't know why is this happening, but at least I have a way to continue my work.
I already told that I looked at same thread on Russian forum, and many users are having this issue, and many users do not have this issue.
So, it may be 50 - 50.
Besides, one user had the issue with new build because his indicators are not loaded (in Russian forum).
And MetaQuotes replied to him (today) something about Avast antivirus ...
Thus, I am starting to think that the antivirus may be the reason of those possible issues.
If not so the admins/developers are reading the threads and will fix it in case it is the real bug for example.
I have the same problem. Antivirus ( Bitdefender ) is not a problem (at least for me). It has been removed and the problem remains. I keep searching...
I never talked to you, why are you quoting my post which has nothing to do with your problem ? You are actually not "many" but 2 to have reported this "Indicators in visual mode" issue, the others are different.
I am living in a world where people who have a problem are thinking they are the centre of the world. I am living in a world where people with poor technical skills dare to argue with professionals with 35 years of experience in coding, including 10 years specifically with MT4/MT5.
In my world, when I have a problem for something I am not a specialist, I will at least listen the true specialists.
Ok you have a problem, which nobody said you don't have, and you provided 0 useful information....what indicators ? what parameters ? what is in the log ?
Oh by the way, don't lost your time to answer, these are rhetorical questions. I will ignore you from now.
Your experience does not bother to us at all.
Somebody here you say there is a problem but you ignore and try to humliate him.
So the problem now is appear to everybodyand you lost. dont be biased in your judgement to people here and respect them.
I have the same problem. Antivirus ( Bitdefender ) is not a problem (at least for me). It has been removed and the problem remains. I keep searching...
Install prevous versions. The response of MT team is so slow...
Install prevous versions. The response of MT team is so slow...
Yes, I replaced the files.
"... More straightforward metaphors are used..."
Fire your UX designers... my god...