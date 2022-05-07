New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 7
You don't provide ANY useful technical details, so my bet that the problem lies in your code. Prove it otherwise.
That's not a technical argument and it means nothing.
Big words like "you are definitely wrong", I have read them a lot of times, but in the end we will see who is right or wrong in practice.
Here is a screenshot of an EA working perfectly in Visual mode.
Prove it otherwise is a very good answer.
My custom indicators are not working since the new Build:
Error in Terminal / Experts: "invalid EX5 file (14)". The indicator compiles without any error.
Can you please provide Build 2981 for Download?. I want to do a Rollback until all these problems are solved.
This would help a lot.
Best regards
Jorg
Thank you. I was going to ask the same thing. we need the roll back to previous version. Can you please us provide as soon as possible.
Hi, re build 3081, letting you know that the viual tester chart freezes "saying waiting for update". The test actually completes as if it is single non-visual test. The visual chart just sticks in the waiting for update state.
Many of us have the same problem. where is the MT stuff to fix this?Or at least share us the previous version.
The issue still persist regarding multiplying the indicator windows in the back-testing view.
Seems that for each new bar it's generate a new windows with indicators.
Anyway, it is my experience about how to install any build of MT5: post #9
Visual backtesting works for me (so, it is not the global bug for everybody).
Just because you don't have a problem doesn't mean everyone doesn't have a problem with it.
Many people here are having problems with the visual tester and are reported. Update 3080/81 builds are still very new and as time goes on more users will be reporting the visual tester bug.
In short, there is definitely a problem with the visual tester and it needs to be fixed immediately.
You just cant simply say that you dont have the problem. Since many uf us have.
Thank you for the post you provided. I donwloaded the previous version