Alain Verleyen #:

You don't provide ANY useful technical details, so my bet that the problem lies in your code. Prove it otherwise.

That's not a technical argument and it means nothing.

Big words like "you are definitely wrong", I have read them a lot of times, but in the end we will see who is right or wrong in practice.

Here is a screenshot of an EA working perfectly in Visual mode.


My custom indicators are not working since the new Build:

Error in Terminal / Experts: "invalid EX5 file (14)". The indicator compiles without any error.

Can you please provide Build 2981 for Download?. I want to do a Rollback until all these problems are solved.

This would help a lot.

Best regards

Joerg Hartgen #:

Another screenshot. On the task manager, you can see it  uses 1/4th of the processor and never stops. Although  it  starts and stops on the background, visualization screen freezes.
 

Hi, re build 3081, letting you know that the viual tester chart freezes "saying waiting for update".  The test actually completes as if it is single non-visual test. The visual chart just sticks in the waiting for update state.



 
fraseri41 #:

Hi, re build 3081, letting you know that the viual tester chart freezes "saying waiting for update".  The test actually completes as if it is single non-visual test. The visual chart just sticks in the waiting for update state.



The issue still persist regarding multiplying the indicator windows in the back-testing view.

Multiple indicator windows

Evren Caglar #:

Many of us have the same problem. where is the MT stuff to fix this?Or at least share us the previous  version.

Visual backtesting works for me (so, it is not the global bug for everybody).
Just because you don't have a problem doesn't mean everyone doesn't have a problem with it.
Many people here are having problems with the visual tester and are reported. Update 3080/81 builds are still very new and as time goes on more users will be reporting the visual tester bug.

You just cant simply say that you dont have the problem. Since many uf us have.

Thank you for the post you provided. I donwloaded the previous version

