hi,

I have updated MetaTrader 5 build 2981 to build 3081 and the visual mode in strategy tester doesn't work anymore for me with any Expert Advisor.

It was working perfectly before on build 2981. Is anybody have the same problem ?

 
Joerg Hartgen #:

After restarting the Terminal several times the custom Indicators work. I don't know what was the reason for the Error "invalid EX5 file (14)". I changed nothing. 

avedon57 #:

This is a known issue and has been reported by many.
Some users approached the subject with a narrow perspective with the motto "If I don't have the problem, not everyone does".
However, it was understood from the messages here that the problem was on a global scale in a short time.

There are many people having this problem and it seems like messages like this will increase day by day unless a fix is ​​released.
 

The visual mode in strategy tester doesn't work?  What can be done.

The problem is with the toolbox (It is not compatible with all computers) - I think so.  An ad hoc solution (it works for me)



Run the tester in visual mode.


James Cater #:

We're experiencing issues with the optimization changes in this beta release.

"xxxx leaked string left" messages are appearing following a recompile or when switching timeframes. Normally memory leaks will give a hint of their origin, but not in this case

We also noticed that some objects are not being drawn on the chart

These issues disappear when the code is compiled in debug mode, suggesting that they may be connected with some compiler optimization changes

This issue with the optimized compiler has been resolved for us in build 3081.

Thank you

 
Probabl MT programmers are taking rest during the weekend. Why it take so long to fix ths problem. PEOPLE SIMPLY CANT USE STRATEGY TESTER AND İT IS OBVIOUS ISSUE. When MT team is slow, it costs us money.
 
Joerg Hartgen #:

Kang Feng, thank you for the advice.

In my case the solution was:

1. Create the custom symbols in the updated Terminal with the same name, but without importing any data

2. Restart the Terminal

3. The data from the custom symbols before update was assigned to the custom symbols I created after the update automatically

I don't know why this works, I found it out by "trial and error"

This is reply from MQ about custom symbols:

Anton , 2021.10.18 13:53

Thanks a lot for your message!

From the next builds, custom symbols will not fly off.


 
Guilherme Mendonca #:

Hi, since the new build 3080, there is a bug when I change the account in the same MT5.

If I have some .ex5 (EAs) loaded at charts and I double click to change to another account, the EX5 files crashes.

So I need to restart MT5 and load again all ex5 files on chart.

For the test purposes you can add Terminal to the Windows Defender exclusions list

For the test purposes you can add Terminal to the Windows Defender exclusions list

 

I resolved  "invalid EX5 file (14)" !

1/  delete indicator or Experts has error from away Chart .

2/ retart MT5.

3/ "Attach to Chart" again and input normal ( Note : No use load *Set )

=> Have fun for everyone like me .

 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is reply from MQ about custom symbols:


It worked for me ! you can use the .set but not at first launch. Wait for the expert to load with default parameters, then stop it, without closing the chart, then load your sets.
