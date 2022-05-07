New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 12
hi,
I have updated MetaTrader 5 build 2981 to build 3081 and the visual mode in strategy tester doesn't work anymore for me with any Expert Advisor.
It was working perfectly before on build 2981. Is anybody have the same problem ?
After restarting the Terminal several times the custom Indicators work. I don't know what was the reason for the Error "invalid EX5 file (14)". I changed nothing.
However, it was understood from the messages here that the problem was on a global scale in a short time.
The visual mode in strategy tester doesn't work? What can be done.
Run the tester in visual mode.
It should work
We're experiencing issues with the optimization changes in this beta release.
"xxxx leaked string left" messages are appearing following a recompile or when switching timeframes. Normally memory leaks will give a hint of their origin, but not in this case
We also noticed that some objects are not being drawn on the chart
These issues disappear when the code is compiled in debug mode, suggesting that they may be connected with some compiler optimization changes
This issue with the optimized compiler has been resolved for us in build 3081.
Thank you
Kang Feng, thank you for the advice.
In my case the solution was:
1. Create the custom symbols in the updated Terminal with the same name, but without importing any data
2. Restart the Terminal
3. The data from the custom symbols before update was assigned to the custom symbols I created after the update automatically
I don't know why this works, I found it out by "trial and error"
This is reply from MQ about custom symbols:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Today's MT5 update with a bug?
Anton , 2021.10.18 13:53
Thanks a lot for your message!
From the next builds, custom symbols will not fly off.
Hi, since the new build 3080, there is a bug when I change the account in the same MT5.
If I have some .ex5 (EAs) loaded at charts and I double click to change to another account, the EX5 files crashes.
So I need to restart MT5 and load again all ex5 files on chart.
For the test purposes you can add Terminal to the Windows Defender exclusions list
Do not keep exclusion for the safety reason! Just for test only!
I resolved "invalid EX5 file (14)" !
1/ delete indicator or Experts has error from away Chart .
2/ retart MT5.
3/ "Attach to Chart" again and input normal ( Note : No use load *Set )
=> Have fun for everyone like me .
