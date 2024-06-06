Multi core problem on genetic optimization
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strategy tester extreme long duration
Alain Verleyen, 2021.11.02 22:07How much physical cores do you have ? Metaquotes recommends to use ONLY physical cores, not hyper threading.
That problem is real and happens with any expert.
My expert writes and reads a file with the best variables.
The expert reads it when loading.
Saves it to the OnTester event if the results are better.
The problem with optimizing in multiple threads is that the program executes several experts at the same time, which create a copy of the optimization file.
Some experts take longer than others, that depends on how busy the core of the system that is running it is.
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Hi,
I have a problem using the genetic optimization.
Once a start a first test everything is fine:
But when I start a new test after this one, random cores stay "ready" and do not work (sometimes 4 or more) and then, the test get stuck:
I have to disable all core and enable it again or simply restart mt5 to make it works.
It is the first time I see that, do you have any idea where it can come from? I see nothing in logs..
Thanks,
Arthur