New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 6
Hi,
The new interface is absolutely beautiful.
But there is a serious bug in build 3080!
Normal test mode works fine when I want to test EAs.
In Visual Tester mode MT5 freezes and becomes unresponsive. Also, the speed slider is set to "maximum" speed by default!
The problem affects all EAs.
You don't provide ANY useful technical details, so my bet that the problem lies in your code. Prove it otherwise.
That's not a technical argument and it means nothing.
Big words like "you are definitely wrong", I have read them a lot of times, but in the end we will see who is right or wrong in practice.
Here is a screenshot of an EA working perfectly in Visual mode.
When you have problems with EAs that I haven't had a problem with for over two years after the new version update, "naturally, the first place you will suspect is the new version" build/codes.
I upgraded the build 3080 over to the current (older) version.
Now I'm going to uninstall the entire all MT5 installation and reinstall everything (with 3rd party historical data)
I suspect if the problem is conflicting with old files and causing some problems. Additionally, before I do this, I will scan the broker's and all metaquotes residual files on the PC and delete them all.
I will post the result here after a clean and fresh install.
Hi,
all my custom symbols are gone since the update.
I've got built 3081 now.
What can I do to get them back?
Best regards
Jorg
Unfortunately the problem still persists...
I uninstall everything and reinstalled but visual tester keeps freezing!
ismir d #:
Switch to standard dpi settings . If the text size is not in the standards set by windows, such as 100%, 125%, the icons appears like this.
thank you very much, problem solved...
Though i still didnt understand why mt5 was the only program showing the icons problematic.
Thanks again...
IN which world are you living? Mine indicator visual mode is also not working.
Unfortunately the problem still persists...
I uninstall everything and reinstalled but visual tester keeps freezing!
You can find the log file in the appendix. (EA's "Print log=true")
Yes I have the same problem. Different indicators are also generating the same result. VİSUALİZATİON İS NOT WORKİNG!!!!!