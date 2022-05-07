New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 10
Hi,
if I use strategy tester, then I change code and compile a new then I run strategy tester again, but it uses the old version.
I have to start the test run with visual mode, break and restart without, then the new compilate is used...
Maybe this bug can be solved till next release.
Many thanks
P.S.: I use wine
For all the offended people here, you should start to listen, maybe some developer will maybe start to investigate your problem.
Metaquotes policy is to report bugs on the forum, that's perfectly understandable when you imagine the number of people who are unable to say anything useful about their problem. They decide to stop the ServiceDesk to deal with such bugs, and they want correctly reported bugs, that mainly means : with the technical details of what you did, and which allow to reproduce the problem.
So how to report bugs correctly ?
Of course people trying to help here, as I did for many years, are harsh and sometimes unpleasant. Try to help someone else than you and you will begin to understand. If you are offended by way I write here, I just don't care about you and your ego or whatever, I hope it's clear. I care about the possible bug you are reporting, so just do it correctly.
How is it now? I mean the Strategy tester with the visual mode, is it still work?
On my computer, the Strategy tester only work if without using the visual chart mode 😂
It is certain that there is an incompatibility or issue affecting the Visual Tester in certain situations and conditions.
Even MT5's internal sample EAs are affected by this bug/issue.
No log record appears in the detailed error logs. There is definitely a problem but unfortunately it is not clear yet what it is about.
You can avoid this issue by Delete this file: ...Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\config\metatester.ini then refresh the platform. It will work again.
But I'm sure this issue should be solved soon.
It is not about "Antivirus software".
Hi,
I'm working with MT5 version 3081.
I have no issues! All works fine, especially the strategy tester in visualization mode.
Matthias