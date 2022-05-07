New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 10

Hi,

if I use strategy tester, then I change code and compile a new then I run strategy tester again, but it uses the old version.

I have to start the test run with visual mode, break and restart without, then the new compilate is used...

Maybe this bug can be solved till next release.

Many thanks

P.S.: I use wine

 
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:

Hi,

I'm working with MT5 version 3081.

I have no issues! All works fine, especially the strategy tester in visualization mode.

Matthias

 

 

For all the offended people here, you should start to listen, maybe some developer will maybe start to investigate your problem.

Metaquotes policy is to report bugs on the forum, that's  perfectly understandable when you imagine the number of people who are unable to say anything useful about their problem. They decide to stop the ServiceDesk to deal with such bugs, and they want correctly reported bugs, that mainly means : with the technical details of what you did, and which allow to reproduce the problem. 

So how to report bugs correctly ?

  • If you can post the code used, it's the best. If you can't try to provide at least snippets of implied code. If you still can't do it publicly, then you can propose to send it in private or in the form of ex5.
  • Provide the name of the experts, indicators used, the build of the platform used. Provide your system (windows) specifications. All of that can be done by simply posting the Journal tab log (a file, not a screenshot).
  • Provide the logs of the execution of your program, if on a live chart, it's Experts tab log (file, not screenshot). If it's the Strategy Tester, then it's the Tester log of course, where is this log depends of what you are doing, just ask if you don't know.
  • Finally, provide the description of the problem, and most often screenshot(s) will greatly help.

Of course people trying to help here, as I did for many years, are harsh and sometimes unpleasant. Try to help someone else than you and you will begin to understand. If you are offended by way I write here, I just don't care about you and your ego or whatever, I hope it's clear. I care about the possible bug you are reporting, so just do it correctly.

 
Hi mate!
How is it now? I mean the Strategy tester with the visual mode, is it still work?

On my computer, the Strategy tester only work if without using the visual chart mode  😂
 
It is certain that there is an incompatibility or issue affecting the Visual Tester in certain situations and conditions.
Even MT5's internal sample EAs are affected by this bug/issue.

No log record appears in the detailed error logs. There is definitely a problem but unfortunately it is not clear yet what it is about.

 
Yes, I tested with some default Indicator and EA of the Mt5.

You can avoid this issue by Delete this file: ...Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\config\metatester.ini then refresh the platform. It will work again.
But I'm sure this issue should be solved soon.
 
It is not about "Antivirus software".
 
It has nothing to do with AV. Because I don't use AV.  It's just another easy way to ignore the problem.
 
I have a problem with build 3081. Even if I set the slider in Strategy Tester to the maximum speed it is still too slow during visual testing. Previous builds were much better because I didn't have to wait for so long to reach a certain point in time where I wanted to test my trading robot.
 
The only point/problem I have with the strategy tester in visual mode is the dependency of the testing speed from the slider.
In the rightmost position of the slider the speed is too fast, in the position one step back to the left the speed is too slow.
It seems to be an exponential function.
I wish a logarithmic dependency of the speed from the slider position.
(Please excuse my bad english, my competences in C++/MQL5 are much better 😎).
Matthias 
