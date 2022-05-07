New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 11
Testing MT5 on two computers (identical strategy - original)
Laptop HP
Version Windows 10 Home
Version 21H1
Compilation the operating system 19043.1288
Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0
The strategy tester in visualization mode - does not work
Laptop Sony Vaio
Version Windows 10 Home
Version 21H1
Compilation the operating system 19043.1288
Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0
The strategy tester in visualization mode - works fine
When I'm home, I'll test it on other computers.
Why the strategy tester visualizationMT5 don't work
No one knows why yet (?)
Good start for a report. Please give more details :
Metaquotes policy is to report bugs on the forum, that's perfectly understandable when you imagine the number of people who are unable to say anything useful about their problem. They decide to stop the ServiceDesk to deal with such bugs, and they want correctly reported bugs, that mainly means : with the technical details of what you did, and which allow to reproduce the problem.
So how to report bugs correctly ?
Edit: Bug report
Anyone else getting a value of 0 every time when calling UninitializeReason for MT5 Build 3081?
I'm checking for the value in OnInit, but I've also tried in OnCalculate to no avail.
When the program deinitializes, the value of reason in OnDeinit is correct, but when it initializes and UninitializeReason is called, it's 0 every time.
If someone could double check for me, I'd appreciate it.
Thanks.
Here's a code snippet if you want to copy and paste:
It has always been like that with mql5.
Oh well, consider this a bug report.Thanks for the response.
Oh well, consider this a bug report.Thanks for the response.
I do agree, it would be useful to know the uninitialize reason OUTSIDE OnDeinit. But it's minor and it will probably remain unchanged.
I understand.
The main reason I'm using it is to check for parameter changes since the changes to inputs aren't reflected in the program until it reinitializes.
In the meantime, I've resorted to setting a GlobalVariable in OnDeinit, then checking for its existence in OnInit, then extracting the value, checking if it's REASON_PARAMETERS, then deleting it afterwards, but it's more lines of code and just far less optimal than calling UninitializeReason.