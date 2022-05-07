New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 11

Testing MT5 on two computers (identical strategy - original)



Laptop HP

Version Windows 10 Home

Version 21H1

Compilation the operating system 19043.1288

Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0


The strategy tester in visualization mode - does not work


Laptop Sony Vaio

Version Windows 10 Home

Version  21H1

Compilation the operating system 19043.1288  

Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 


The strategy tester in visualization mode - works fine


When I'm home, I'll test it on other computers.


 
The source of the problem seems to be selecting hardware in this test, interesting! 
 
Why the strategy tester visualizationMT5 don't work 
 
Why the strategy tester visualizationMT5 don't work 

No one knows why yet (?)

 
Good start for a report. Please give more details :

Metaquotes policy is to report bugs on the forum, that's  perfectly understandable when you imagine the number of people who are unable to say anything useful about their problem. They decide to stop the ServiceDesk to deal with such bugs, and they want correctly reported bugs, that mainly means : with the technical details of what you did, and which allow to reproduce the problem. 

So how to report bugs correctly ?

  • If you can post the code used, it's the best. If you can't try to provide at least snippets of implied code. If you still can't do it publicly, then you can propose to send it in private or in the form of ex5.
  • Provide the name of the experts, indicators used, the build of the platform used. Provide your system (windows) specifications. All of that can be done by simply posting the Journal tab log (a file, not a screenshot).
  • Provide the logs of the execution of your program, if on a live chart, it's Experts tab log (file, not screenshot). If it's the Strategy Tester, then it's the Tester log of course, where is this log depends of what you are doing, just ask if you don't know.
  • Finally, provide the description of the problem, and most often screenshot(s) will greatly help.
 

Anyone else getting a value of 0 every time when calling UninitializeReason for MT5 Build 3081?

I'm checking for the value in OnInit, but I've also tried in OnCalculate to no avail.

When the program deinitializes, the value of reason in OnDeinit is correct, but when it initializes and UninitializeReason is called, it's 0 every time.

If someone could double check for me, I'd appreciate it.

Thanks.

Here's a code snippet if you want to copy and paste:

int OnInit() {
  const int reason  = UninitializeReason();
  Print("Inside Init, Reason: ", reason);

  return (INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason) {
  Print("Inside Deinit, Reason: ", reason);
}
 
Anyone else getting a value of 0 every time when calling UninitializeReason for MT5 Build 3081?

I'm checking for the value in OnInit, but I've also tried in OnCalculate to no avail.

When the program deinitializes, the value of reason in OnDeinit is correct, but when it initializes and UninitializeReason is called, it's 0 every time.

If someone could double check for me, I'd appreciate it.

Thanks.

Here's a code snippet if you want to copy and paste:

It has always been like that with mql5.
 
It has always been like that with mql5.

Damn.

Oh well, consider this a bug report.

Thanks for the response.
 
Damn.

Oh well, consider this a bug report.

Thanks for the response.
I do agree, it would be useful to know the uninitialize reason OUTSIDE OnDeinit. But it's minor and it will probably remain unchanged.
 
I do agree, it would be useful to know the uninitialize reason OUTSIDE OnDeinit. But it's minor and it will probably remain unchanged.

I understand.

The main reason I'm using it is to check for parameter changes since the changes to inputs aren't reflected in the program until it reinitializes.

In the meantime, I've resorted to setting a GlobalVariable in OnDeinit, then checking for its existence in OnInit, then extracting the value, checking if it's REASON_PARAMETERS, then deleting it afterwards, but it's more lines of code and just far less optimal than calling UninitializeReason.

