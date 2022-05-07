New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates
New folders for the indicator files and EAs?
Does that mean all our templates will work no longer?
Hi,
I've downloaded the latest beta release 3061 and I'm experiencing memory problems during backtesting/optimising.
The more runs he has to do, the faster the problems arises. This problem is going on since several official releases and I was hoping that it should be solved now, but unfortunately .... !!
Please handle these memory problems !! My computer starts behaving extremely slow, and I can only continue with the rest of the optimising cycles when I restart the optimiser.
I'm optimising with 1min OHLC bars; when I should do his with tick data, I can not even optimise over a period of 3 months !!!!
Please fix this !
Regards,
Danny
UPDATE: release 3062 has the same problems
Hi My account is limited. Please help me with this.
Only the Service Desk can remove this limitation:
Hi
Update 3036 is also showing memory problems (see post 254); it even became worser than before. I had to push the power button to restart my pc because the computer was completely blocked.
Please fix these more than annoying problems !!
Thanks,
Danny
Hi
Update 3036 is also showing memory problems (see post 254); it even became worser than before. I had to push the power button to restart my pc because the computer was completely blocked.
Please fix these more than annoying problems !!
Thanks,
Danny
Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a beta tester.
If you want to be, then report a problem correctly, as is your posts are completely useless. Provide the technical details to reproduce the problem or stop wasting people time.
Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a beta tester.
If you want to be, then report a problem correctly, as is your posts are completely useless. Provide the technical details to reproduce the problem or stop wasting people time.
Hi Alain,
In the first post, people are asked to test the beta versions; since I'm experiencing very longtime memory problems (after more than 48 optimising runs), I started testing the beta versions.
Is there another place for giving remarks on the beta versions ?
Please tell me, how I can give feedback; I can make some screenshots and so on ...
Many MT5 developers are experiencing the same problems with their RAM memory running full and computer getting blocked.
Hi Alain,
In the first post, people are asked to test the beta versions; since I'm experiencing very longtime memory problems (after more than 48 optimising runs), I started testing the beta versions.
Is there another place for giving remarks on the beta versions ?
Please tell me, how I can give feedback; I can make some screenshots and so on ...
Many MT5 developers are experiencing the same problems with their RAM memory running full and computer getting blocked.
That's the good place, but there is nothing to do with your remarks, sorry.
To be useful you need to provide the technical details to reproduce the issue, otherwise nobody will take care and certainly not Metaquotes believe me.
So explain what you are doing exactly, what build used, your config, the logs, the settings used, etc...
Hi,
Corcerning Beta release 3063:
I've made a screenshot of what happpens during optimising with 60 passes; this is over a period of about 4 years with 1 minute OHLC.
My CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, 1 TB SSD and 32 GB DDR Ram.
The crash happens after 24 passes. When I restart afterwards the optimiser, it continues optimising till the next 24 passes (48 in total).
Than I restart the optimising again until it reaches succesfully 60 passes.
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The new version features the following changes:
Market, Signals and VPS sections have been moved from the main platform workspace to the Navigator. The new positioning provides easy access to the desired products and enables efficient management of purchases and subscriptions. "How it works" sections have been added to each service, to provide the basic usage information.
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