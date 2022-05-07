New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, October 14, 2021. The new version features the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Improved navigation in MQL5.community services.

    Market, Signals and VPS sections have been moved from the main platform workspace to the Navigator. The new positioning provides easy access to the desired products and enables efficient management of purchases and subscriptions. "How it works" sections have been added to each service, to provide the basic usage information.


    Improved navigation through MQL5.community services


  2. Terminal: All menu and toolbar icons have been completely redesigned. The terminal interface has become more user-friendly:

    • Removed small elements from icons
    • Reduced the number of used colors to avoid color noise
    • Fewer gradients are used to improve readability
    • More straightforward metaphors are used


    All menus, toolbars and dialogs have been redesigned in the platform


  3. Terminal: Added the display of costs resulting from deal execution. The relevant information is shown in the trading history. This feature is used by NFA regulated brokers.


    The account history now shows deal costs>


    If your broker enables cost calculation on the server, the new Costs column will appear in your account trading history. The column shows the deal execution cost relative to the current mid-point price of the symbol (mid-point spread cost).

  4. Terminal: Launched Korean version of MQL5.com.

    This is the eighth language available at MQL5.community, the largest community of algorithmic traders. The website interface, articles, the Economic Calendar and important forum topics are already available in Korean. MQL5 documentation will be translated soon.

  5. Terminal: Fixed loading of custom trading instruments. In some cases, newly created symbol settings could overwrite existing symbol settings.
  6. Terminal: Fixed the on-chart display of the signal trading history. Previously, the relevant option enabled the display of all trades for all financial instruments, and not only for the chart symbols.
  7. Terminal: Added export of the Fee column to the trading history report. Previously the value was only displayed in the history, but it could not be saved to a file.
  8. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated operation of one-click trading panels in Market Watch and on charts.
  9. Terminal: Fixed operation of the Margin Ratios field for custom trading instruments. The values could be reset to zero under certain conditions.
  10. Terminal: We continue implementing the Subscriptions service through which traders can purchase additional trading services from brokers. Fixed errors in the quotes subscription window.
  11. Terminal: Fixed display of the Trend Line analytical object. Previously the line could disappear upon scaling or upon chart window resizing.
  12. Terminal: Fixed display of the Rectangle analytical object. The object could disappear if one of the anchor points was beyond the chart visibility area.
  13. Terminal: Fixes and operation speed improvements related to operation of built-in MQL5.community charts.
  14. Terminal: Fixed rounding of the Value parameter in the list of open positions. The fractional part could be hidden in previous versions.
  15. Terminal: Fixed mobile phone verification during the account opening process. Phone numbers could be identified as incorrect for some Chinese operators.
  16. Terminal: Added support for MQL5 account passwords longer than 32 characters.
  17. Terminal: Fixed export of certificates when working in Wine. This option is used for accounts with extended authentication, when migrating such accounts from desktop to mobile.
  18. Terminal: Fixed buttons opening MQL5 services in the lower panel of the Toolbox window. The buttons were inactive when the window was undocked.
  19. Terminal: Added limitation on the "File \ New Chart" menu size. Now the menu can contain no more than 128 submenus with symbol groups, each having no more than 32 symbols. The limitation speeds up the terminal operation and avoids freezing when adding a large number of trading symbols (2,000 or more) to Market Watch.
  20. MQL5: We continue adding vector and matrix support. The new functions will significantly expand the possibilities for neural network-based solution developers.
  21. MQL5: Added DEAL_SL and DEAL_TP values in the ENUM_DEAL_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration — the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of a deal.

    The relevant values for entry and reversal deals are set in accordance with the Stop Loss/Take Profit of orders, which initiated these deals. The Stop Loss/Take Profit values ​​of appropriate positions as of the time of position closure are used for exit deals.

  22. MQL5: Added the MQL_HANDLES_USED value in the ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration — the number of active class objects (handles) in an MQL program. These include both dynamic (created via new) and non-dynamic objects, global/local variables or class members. The more handles a program uses, the more resources it consumes.

  23. MQL5: Added new methods for working with the MqlCalendarValue structure which describes an economic calendar event:

    • HasActualValue(void) — returns true if the actual value is set; otherwise returns false
    • HasForecastValue(void) — returns true if the forecast value is set; otherwise returns false
    • HasPreviousValue(void) — returns true if the previous value is set; otherwise returns false
    • HasRevisedValue(void) — returns true if the revised value is set; otherwise returns false
    • GetActualValue(void) — returns the actual value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
    • GetForecastValue(void) — returns the forecast value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
    • GetPreviousValue(void) — returns the previous value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set
    • GetRevisedValue(void) — returns the revised value of an event (double) or nan if the relevant value is not set

  24. MQL5: Fixed debugging of the MQL5 programs which use libraries in the form of EX5 files.
  25. MQL5: Accelerated compilation of programs containing large arrays initialized by a sequence.
  26. MQL5: Fixed execution of the CopyTicksRange function with custom trading symbol data. The function could return data out of the requested period.
  27. MQL5: Fixed verification of the availability of all template parameters during specialization by parameters. Code compilation with debug templates could cause "code generation error" under certain conditions.
  28. Signals: Added capability to automatically renew Signal subscriptions.

    Your subscription will not end abruptly, as the system will automatically renew it for another month through the payment method that you previously used for the initial subscription purchase.


    Enable auto renewal for your Signal subscription


    If you made your previous payment using a card and the renewal payment fails, the system will try to make a payment from your MQL5 account balance.

    Do not worry about changes in subscription prices. If the price grows, auto-renewal will be canceled. You will receive a relevant notification by email.

    You can enable or disable the auto renewal option at any moment via the My Subscriptions section at MQL5.com.


    Manage auto renewals from the My Subscriptions section at MQL5.com


  29. Signals: Fixed display of the Signals showcase. Now the system correctly identifies the compatibility of signals with the current account.
  30. Market: Added product search by the author's name and login in the Market showcase. Previously, the service only supported search by product name and description.
  31. VPS: Improved the auto subscription renewal option.

    Previously, the payment for the renewal could only be made from the MQL5 account balance. The user had to make sure the relevant amount is available on their account.

    Now there is no need to top up the MQL5 account. The system will renew the subscription using the same payment method which you used for the initial subscription. If you paid for the VPS with a card and enabled the auto renewal option, the system will use the same payment method for the new subscription period. If the payment fails, the system will try to make a payment from your MQL5 account balance.


    Use cards and other payment methods for auto renewal


    With the new option, you can be sure that your Expert Advisors and signal subscriptions will not stop due to the end of the VPS period. Furthermore, there is no need to check and top up your balance manually.
    The option will only be used for new subscriptions. Payments for the renewal of existing subscriptions will be made from the MQL5 account balance.
  32. Tester: Fixed visual testing errors. Under certain conditions, charts could fail to display indicators used in Expert Advisors.
  33. MetaEditor: Fixed jumping to the function or variable declaration using Alt+G. The action could fail if the declaration was below the call line.
  34. MetaEditor: Added display of the object type for references to class objects in the debugger.
  35. MetaEditor: Added capability to display union in the list of watched expressions.
  36. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad, MetaTrader 5 Android

  1. Added display of a disclaimer during application start. Please read it carefully. Additionally, some brokers can automatically create a demo account during the first start of the application. In this case, you will see the relevant terms.


    Disclaimers added in MetaTrader 5 for iPhone/iPad

  2. Added capability to connect an account to monitoring in the Signals service directly from the mobile application. This can be done by selecting "Account Monitoring" from the menu. For convenience, the account number and the broker name are automatically added to the registration window. You should additionally specify the signal name and an investor password.

    Connect your account to the monitoring to access advanced trading statistics, to share the results with other traders or to start selling your signals.

  3. Added support for Huawei AppGallery and HMS Services for mobile terminals running on Android OS. Huawei smartphone owners can install the app from the relevant store and use push notifications.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

New folders for the indicator files and EAs?

Does that mean all our templates will work no longer?

 
Bernhard Schweigert #: New folders for the indicator files and EAs?

Where do you read that?

 

Hi,

I've downloaded the latest beta release 3061 and I'm experiencing memory problems during backtesting/optimising.

The more runs he has to do, the faster the problems arises. This problem is going on since several official releases and I was hoping that it should be solved now, but unfortunately .... !!

Please handle these memory problems !!  My computer starts behaving extremely slow, and I can only continue with the rest of the optimising cycles when I restart the optimiser.

I'm optimising with 1min OHLC bars; when I should do his with tick data, I can not even optimise over a period of 3 months !!!!

Please fix this !

Regards,

Danny


 UPDATE: release 3062 has the same problems

 
Hi My account is limited. Please help me with this
 
davodbahremani #:

Hi My account is limited. Please help me with this.

Only the Service Desk can remove this limitation:

 

Hi 

Update 3036 is also showing memory problems (see post 254); it even became worser than before. I had to push the power button to restart my pc because the computer was completely blocked.

Please fix these more than annoying problems !!

Thanks,

Danny

 
Daniel Weckhuyzen #:

Hi 

Update 3036 is also showing memory problems (see post 254); it even became worser than before. I had to push the power button to restart my pc because the computer was completely blocked.

Please fix these more than annoying problems !!

Thanks,

Danny

Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a beta tester.

If you want to be, then report a problem correctly, as is your posts are completely useless. Provide the technical details to reproduce the problem or stop wasting people time.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Don't use a beta if you don't want to be a beta tester.

If you want to be, then report a problem correctly, as is your posts are completely useless. Provide the technical details to reproduce the problem or stop wasting people time.

Hi Alain, 

In the first post, people are asked to test the beta versions; since I'm experiencing very longtime memory problems (after more than 48 optimising runs), I started testing the beta versions.

Is there another place for giving remarks on the beta versions ?

Please tell me, how I can give feedback; I can make some screenshots and so on ...

Many MT5 developers are experiencing the same problems with their RAM memory running full and computer getting blocked.

 
Daniel Weckhuyzen #:

Hi Alain, 

In the first post, people are asked to test the beta versions; since I'm experiencing very longtime memory problems (after more than 48 optimising runs), I started testing the beta versions.

Is there another place for giving remarks on the beta versions ?

Please tell me, how I can give feedback; I can make some screenshots and so on ...

Many MT5 developers are experiencing the same problems with their RAM memory running full and computer getting blocked.

That's the good place, but there is nothing to do with your remarks, sorry.

To be useful you need to provide the technical details to reproduce the issue, otherwise nobody will take care and certainly not Metaquotes believe me.

So explain what you are doing exactly, what build used, your config, the logs, the settings used, etc...

 

Hi,

Corcerning Beta release 3063:

I've made a screenshot of what happpens during optimising with 60 passes; this is over a period of about 4 years with 1 minute OHLC.

My CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, 1 TB SSD and 32 GB DDR Ram.

The crash happens after 24 passes. When I restart afterwards the optimiser, it continues optimising till the next 24 passes (48 in total).

Than I restart the optimising again until it reaches succesfully 60 passes.

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