CHATS REMOVED FROM MOBILE, keep appering as "ghosts" in the MT5 client:

This is not new from this MT5 version, but it is time to solve it, right??

 
fxsaber #:
This data is not saved, so there is no corresponding column.

Add the MagicNumber to the comment. The most that I could take from the saved data.

It should be saved... This is an architectural problem. All Hedge/Netting trades are based on MagicNumbers...

And, some brokers use the Comment section by their own so they can override this field...

Hi, why does this version use more RAM than previous? Is this normal?
 
Hi,
The new interface is absolutely beautiful.
But there is a serious bug in build 3080!
  
Normal test mode works fine when I want to test EAs.
In Visual Tester mode MT5 freezes and becomes unresponsive. Also, the speed slider is set to "maximum" speed by default!

It's just me or the new MT5 release use much more ram than before ? 

My terminals were using about 100 mb ram each, now they are using 200-220 mb each. 

 
Michele Meggiolaro #:

my stock mt5 uses 188MB at launch


Also now with the 3080 dated 14 oct 2021, i cannot log inside the terminal, to view the forum for instance. It says I need to enable cookies on my browser, bu the browser is the terminal. it used to work with the previous version.

 
Jay Remington #:

Hi,

MT5 Version: 5.0 build 3080 14, Oct 2021 was installed.

Further, the software opens, however, the data feed is not working (without price movement).

Journal Note: Network, "806324": authorization on "Coinexx-Demo failed (Old version).

How is this rectified?

Hi,

maybe there is a bug in MT5 build 3080:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      Test_01.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string Test_01()
{
        string Result = "Hello World 01";

        return(Result);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string Test_02()
{
        string Result;
        string Value_01, Value_02, Value_03;

        Value_01 = "Hello";
        Value_02 = "World";
        Value_03 = "02";

        Result = Value_01 + " " + Value_02 + Value_03;

        return(Result);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string Test_03()
{
        string Result;
        string Value_01, Value_02, Value_03;

        Value_01 = "Hello";
        Value_02 = "World";
        Value_03 = "03";

    StringConcatenate(Result, Value_01, " ", Value_02, " ", Value_03);

        Print("Test_03 Result: ", Result);

        return(Result);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()
  {
//---
        string str_01, str_02, str_03;

        str_01 = Test_01();
        Print("Test_01 ", str_01);

        str_02 = Test_02();
        Print("Test_02 ", str_02);

        str_03 = Test_03();
        Print("Test_03 ", str_03);
  
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The result looks like this:

2021.10.15 13:05:10.284 Test_01 ([SP500],M5)    Test_01 Hello World 01
2021.10.15 13:05:10.284 Test_01 ([SP500],M5)    Test_02 Hello World02
2021.10.15 13:05:10.284 Test_01 ([SP500],M5)    Test_03 Result: Hello World 03
2021.10.15 13:05:10.284 Test_01 ([SP500],M5)    Test_03

Until the update to build 3080, the code worked perfectly. Does anyone have an explanation or is it a bug?

Best regards

Files:
Hi, I see regularly crashes appearing when I activate a button on my chart.

It's not happening each time when I activate a button. The message in my "Experts" log = "Access violation at 0x00000000000000 "

"crash --> memory at 0x0000000000000000 is not readable". The EA stays on the chart but does nothing anymore; the only way to fix it is to reload the template on the chart.


Hi, since the new build 3080, there is a bug when I change the account in the same MT5.

If I have some .ex5 (EAs) loaded at charts and I double click to change to another account, the EX5 files crashes.

