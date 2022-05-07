New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 3
CHATS REMOVED FROM MOBILE, keep appering as "ghosts" in the MT5 client:
This is not new from this MT5 version, but it is time to solve it, right??
It should be saved... This is an architectural problem. All Hedge/Netting trades are based on MagicNumbers...
And, some brokers use the Comment section by their own so they can override this field...
;)
The new interface is absolutely beautiful.
But there is a serious bug in build 3080!
Normal test mode works fine when I want to test EAs.
In Visual Tester mode MT5 freezes and becomes unresponsive. Also, the speed slider is set to "maximum" speed by default!
The problem affects all EAs.
It's just me or the new MT5 release use much more ram than before ?
My terminals were using about 100 mb ram each, now they are using 200-220 mb each.
my stock mt5 uses 188MB at launch
Also now with the 3080 dated 14 oct 2021, i cannot log inside the terminal, to view the forum for instance. It says I need to enable cookies on my browser, bu the browser is the terminal. it used to work with the previous version.
Hi,
MT5 Version: 5.0 build 3080 14, Oct 2021 was installed.
Further, the software opens, however, the data feed is not working (without price movement).
Journal Note: Network, "806324": authorization on "Coinexx-Demo failed (Old version).
How is this rectified?
Please contact your broker
Hi,
maybe there is a bug in MT5 build 3080:
The result looks like this:
Until the update to build 3080, the code worked perfectly. Does anyone have an explanation or is it a bug?
Best regards
Hi, I see regularly crashes appearing when I activate a button on my chart.
It's not happening each time when I activate a button. The message in my "Experts" log = "Access violation at 0x00000000000000 "
"crash --> memory at 0x0000000000000000 is not readable". The EA stays on the chart but does nothing anymore; the only way to fix it is to reload the template on the chart.
Regards
Hi, since the new build 3080, there is a bug when I change the account in the same MT5.
If I have some .ex5 (EAs) loaded at charts and I double click to change to another account, the EX5 files crashes.
So I need to restart MT5 and load again all ex5 files on chart.