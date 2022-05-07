New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 14

Sergey Golubev #:

This is beta version (for the discussion and checking).

By the way, the service desk asked for technical details to reproduce this bug (because majority of the users do not have this bug, and the service desk could not reproduce it) - read post post  
As far as I know - two users from Russian forum sent the technical details to the service desk.


There is one post in Russian forum where the service desk asked you for technical details (post ) ...
yes, this post was especially to you ... so - did you send to them all details requited for fixing?
or not?
or you do not care?

You are very aggressive person.
Please, stop spreading your aggresion to all of us (and to MetaQuotes company) here.
If not - I will ban you from the forum for trolling (for "inadequate aggressive behaviour)".

Hi, Sergey,
Yes I know it's a beta version. But the changelog list states "visual test mode freeze bug fixed". So I had high hopes that the problem would be fixed. 

You have already said yourself that beta versions are released "for discussion and control".  I'm here to discuss that the problem still persists as a result of my check. So the beta version seems to have achieved its purpose :)

I don't know exactly what the service desk wants with "technical details". If you could help with this situation, I would be glad. If what they want is the hardware and software configuration of my pc, I'm out right now. When I get to the office, I can share the requested info at the first opportunity. 

In addition, if the service desk wants, they can see the problem live by remote connection with tw, anydesk etc. 

Ok, I just saw the message you mentioned from the Russian service desk. Thank you for keeping me informed about this!

The details they want; "tester agent logs", "client terminal logs" and "tester logs" from the client terminal.

Sergey, 
it would be nice if you could explain the exact directories where the different log records are folder directors/located above for those who don't know.

Cause I'm gonna need this info too...
Read post for clarification and two posts ( and ) how to get damp file.

By the way, two users already sent this technical information to the service desk I hope (by PM as requited in their post).
And there is no any information or reply from any of them.

So, you can prepare some technical information for sending (if you can do it of course),
and I will monitor the threads in Russian forum for some more information from the service desk or from those two users who already sent the technical details to the service desk.

By the way, no any information (from the users) on the Russian forum that this bug was fixed by this beta, and no any post about this bug today ...
So, - fixed or not fixed - no idea (I do not have this bug so I can not check it by myself).
But 3 users (incl you) already reported today on this English forum that this bug was not fixed...

Anyway, I will wait for the posts in Russian forum (because they are more active by posting related to this bug than we in English forum here).

Szymon Palczynski #:

Delete the configuration file and run the tester (in visual mode) but do not delete the toolbox. It should work until the update.

Which configuration file?
Terminal.ini file ?

Did you fix it on this way?

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
 
Szymon Palczynski #:

7

Simon,
This method is not a permanent solution, (I have written before.)

All it does is reset the settings of the visual test mode and that's it. On the second try, the visual test keeps freezing again.
 
Sergey,
Thanks for the explanations.
Edviao #:
Simon,
This method is not a permanent solution, (I have written before.)

All it does is reset the settings of the visual test mode and that's it. On the second try, the visual test keeps freezing again.

It is permanent on one condition. You cannot close the tab (the one at the bottom) in the toolbox (on the chart). You can minimize it but not delete it.

