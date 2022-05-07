New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 services and design updates - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is beta version (for the discussion and checking).
By the way, the service desk asked for technical details to reproduce this bug (because majority of the users do not have this bug, and the service desk could not reproduce it) - read post post #15
As far as I know - two users from Russian forum sent the technical details to the service desk.
There is one post in Russian forum where the service desk asked you for technical details (post #458) ...
yes, this post was especially to you ... so - did you send to them all details requited for fixing?
or not?
or you do not care?
You are very aggressive person.
Please, stop spreading your aggresion to all of us (and to MetaQuotes company) here.
If not - I will ban you from the forum for trolling (for "inadequate aggressive behaviour)".
This is beta version (for the discussion and checking).
By the way, the service desk asked for technical details to reproduce this bug (because majority of the users do not have this bug, and the service desk could not reproduce it) - read post post #15
As far as I know - two users from Russian forum sent the technical details to the service desk.
There is one post in Russian forum where the service desk asked you for technical details (post #458) ...
yes, this post was especially to you ... so - did you send to them all details requited for fixing?
or not?
or you do not care?
You are very aggressive person.
Please, stop spreading your aggresion to all of us (and to MetaQuotes company) here.
If not - I will ban you from the forum for trolling (for "inadequate aggressive behaviour)".
Read post #457 for clarification and two posts ( #466 and #468 ) how to get damp file.
By the way, two users already sent this technical information to the service desk I hope (by PM as requited in their post).
And there is no any information or reply from any of them.
So, you can prepare some technical information for sending (if you can do it of course),
and I will monitor the threads in Russian forum for some more information from the service desk or from those two users who already sent the technical details to the service desk.
By the way, no any information (from the users) on the Russian forum that this bug was fixed by this beta, and no any post about this bug today ...
So, - fixed or not fixed - no idea (I do not have this bug so I can not check it by myself).
But 3 users (incl you) already reported today on this English forum that this bug was not fixed...
Anyway, I will wait for the posts in Russian forum (because they are more active by posting related to this bug than we in English forum here).
Delete the configuration file and run the tester (in visual mode) but do not delete the toolbox. It should work until the update.
Which configuration file?
Terminal.ini file ?
Did you fix it on this way?
Which configuration file?
Terminal.ini file ?
Did you fix it on this way?
Which configuration file?
Terminal.ini file ?
Did you fix it on this way?
7
7
Simon,
It is permanent on one condition. You cannot close the tab (the one at the bottom) in the toolbox (on the chart). You can minimize it but not delete it.
It works for me all the time.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Version of MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design
MetaQuotes , 2021.10.21 15:02
Another visualization problem was found and fixed.
There will be a fix in today's release.