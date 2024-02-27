Strategy Tester Report not found - page 4

Fanur Galamov:

What should I fix? Code is normal something wrong with validation. Check it pls.

Most of the sellers (according to the threads and posts on the forum) are having this error because of some issue with their codes.
The issue with validator was one time only (on this thread) with many sellers reported about it.
  • 2020.11.03
  • www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
 
Sergey Golubev:
   Tester shows have no eurusd h1 report. Before it few days ago it show errors on different pairs now first time I see tester report not found and this for any Ea. Somrthing wrong with auto validator

 
Sergey Golubev:

You can fix it by yourself (because it is the bug in the code in most of the cases):

Some comments from the threads  (means: if you are having this "Strategy Tester Report not found" issue so there are the suggestions below about what to do) -





Thanks for the information. But I have already read these comments and doesn`t work. I still can not pass the verification process. I pass 3 out of 4 verification, but still the last one do not let me place my EA at the market.  So I still think the issue is not with me, but with the verification process of MQL.


Validation error

 

I have the same issue:


 
Sergey Golubev:

You can fix it by yourself (because it is the bug in the code in most of the cases):

Some comments from the threads  (means: if you are having this "Strategy Tester Report not found" issue so there are the suggestions below about what to do) -



These advises didn't help me.

I've added all possible validations from this article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

I've checked many times in strategy tester and my EA works without any errors.

Maksym Mudrakov:

These advises didn't help me.

I've added all possible validations from this article:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

I've checked many times in strategy tester and my EA works without any errors.

Is it a multicurrency EA ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Is it a multicurrency EA ?

This is MT4 EA, not multi currency
 
I have the same problem
 
Otgonbold Davaadorj:
I have the same problem

we all do. we should just wait until mql fix this.

 

is this reported to admins?

