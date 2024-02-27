Strategy Tester Report not found - page 6
HI friends.
How can I solve this issue???
In several topic talk about Optimizing the EA, cause of it take long time to test or ...
BUT
1. This EA is a Utilities not EA, my EA use small prosseing resource
2. The test JUST takes 15sec !!!!
Exactly, I think maybe my code need optimization But I test it with simplest possible EA BUT same error. !!!!
After many failed attempts to update my current EAs offered here at the market as well as failing to upload a new EA we have developed, I coded a "Validation Test" EA that simply opens a position with minimum allowed volume and closes the position after a few seconds. Same error as the other developers here. I did message Sergey about my results (hope that was ok). At this point it appears to be an error in the MQL5.com validation process.
I have the same problem. I created a new topic about it to find help and it was deleted.
I cannot upload a new version. I tried uploading the same current version of my bot, with a higher version number, and it throws me the same problem.
test on EURUSD,H1. strategy tester report not found
What will be happening. This worries me a lot.
Same problem here...
Only for MT4. MT5 is OK.
I can confirm this is a MT4 only problem, as the same code (albeit with appropriate mql5 mods) was submitted for MT5 fine.
Shame there isn't a method of alerting MetaQuotes that there is a problem with their MT4 test validation server. It could be a long wait if we need them to spot the issue by chance.