They fixed it (or trying to fix) -

How to publish an EA?

MQ Alexander , 2020.12.10 13:25

Good afternoon!

Please check now - it should work


 
Finally MQL5 fixed the problem. I managed to publish MT4 EA update.
 
hey everyone! they fixed the error. its working.
 
Hussein Saade:
I am having the same problem as well:

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found

Confirmed! It's working now.

 
Sorry. It's still not working. I tried and it was a success so I renamed the file and now it's fail .


MQL administrator, please fix this bug

 
I've reported this to the technicians and they told me that it will be fixed soon.
 

Validation state: Validation completed with errors

  • Errors count1
  • Started 2020.12.11 10:39:31
  • Finished 2020.12.11 10:39:56
test on EURUSD,H1
strategy tester report not found
the error appear again? anybody help?

 

Hello


I have same problem for MT4 EA

test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found please fix it

It fixed

thanks 

 

The free version was successfully registered, but the paid version gives an error.

The paid version can not register both MT5 and MT4 version.

report

