Strategy Tester Report not found - page 7
They fixed it (or trying to fix) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to publish an EA?
MQ Alexander , 2020.12.10 13:25
Good afternoon!
Please check now - it should work
I am having the same problem as well:
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
Confirmed! It's working now.
Sorry. It's still not working. I tried and it was a success so I renamed the file and now it's fail .
MQL administrator, please fix this bug
Validation state: Validation completed with errors
Hello
I have same problem for MT4 EA
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found please fix it
It fixed
thanks
The free version was successfully registered, but the paid version gives an error.
The paid version can not register both MT5 and MT4 version.