Strategy Tester Report not found - page 8

It had been fixed, but the error reappeared.

Please resolve this definitively.

It is urgently needed.
 
It works now.
 
Alexey Petrov:
It still doesn't work.

The free version was successfully registered, but the paid version gives an error.

The paid version can not register both MT5 and MT4 version.

error error


 
Yutaka Okamoto:

This is another case, not related to the subject - 'Strategy Tester Report not found' error.

Now your products should pass the test.

 
Alexey Petrov:

-----------------------------

Invalid price → X

Automatic validation → OK

-----------------------------


The test is finished, but I think the reason why it cannot be published is "Invalid price".

Since this is a utility, it is an EA that does not buy or sell.


Why is there no problem when registering and an error occurs when upgrading the version?

Isn't this an issue to discuss in this thread?


 

I just have this problem for MT4 EA, should I have to wait? 

 

This problem appeared again

I read all the blogs about this problem, but there is no solution at all



I don't want anyone to tell me that the problem is in the code

Even my old experts don't pass by

Please fix it

 


Unfortunately, this problem has been repeated

 
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi:


Yes .... But maybe the technicians are not aware. They should be informed and we can only wait
 
Mahmoud Karkeh Abadi:


The problem is solved

