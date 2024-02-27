Strategy Tester Report not found

I get the message "Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H.  How can I solve this?
 

If it is related to MT4 so check this post:

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair
post #932

If it is for MT5 so - go to the Market Watch [right mouse click] - Symbols - find EURUSD and press Show Symbol

How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.08
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
I believe he is referring to the publication/update of a new product on the market.

I have the same problem:

 

Not available

This is an internal error of the automatic validation infrastructure. It's not related to your product. You can do nothing. Just wait a bit for MetaQuotes to fix the problem. If you think you waited enough and the problem is still there, write to the service desk, and wait more ;-).


Empty strategy tester report

The same as above, but it seems to be less severe than "Not available", so you will probably wait a shorter period before it vanishes "automatically".


I believe it is an internal bug, which will be resolved later.

[Deleted]  
Me too!!!  I hope they fix it soon.
 

When will this issue may be solved by the mql5.com team ?

How do we escalate and expedite this case ?

 
Arwan Prabowo:

When will this issue may be solved by the mql5.com team ?

How do we escalate and expedite this case ?

It was discussed some time ago, and it is related to the coding - read those threads:

----------------

Some comments from the threads  (means: if you are having this "Strategy Tester Report not found" issue so there are the suggestions below about what to do) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Automatic Validation error for my expert

Alain Verleyen, 2020.05.20 18:38

You need to optimize your code. If you don't know how to do it you can hire a professional coder who knows it.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Validation of EA for use on Market

Brian Kobiero, 2019.01.28 18:54

EA eventually validated successfully. Used the profiler and edited parts of code that were taking long to run. 

Hi guys. I got that error too.

EA on my MT4 is fin I mean no error and its working well on BackTest.

But when I want upload  it to market I getting that error.

As you can see on my screenshot.

strategy tester report not found

 
Sergey Golubev:

It was discussed some time ago, and it is related to the coding - read those threads:

----------------

Some comments from the threads  (means: if you are having this "Strategy Tester Report not found" issue so there are the suggestions below about what to do) -



This is an internal bug of the validation system.

I hope mql5 team can solve this tomorrow...

 

Same here ,fix it please.

Was going to try MT5 versions too but your MT5 cloud protector is also inaccessible .Look into it ,thanks

edit * : MT5 Validator seems to be actually testing ,MT4 not 

edit2 * : Validation on an ex5 (MT5) expert completed succesfully , its only an MT4 validator issue it seems .
 


I got the error too, please help to solve the problem.

