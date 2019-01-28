Validation of EA for use on Market

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Hi everyone, I have tried to upload my EA to the Market in unsuccessfully.

EA runs without errors and warnings when I back-test. 

I get 2 error:


Can someone show me to the right direction to solve these?

I have looked at my arrays and I have OnTester with report log and came up with no solution.

Please help!Error Report


Thanks(and Sorry if thread already exists) 

 
It took longer then 60 min.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
It took longer then 60 min.

When uploading, yes, it seemed to have taken long to complete the progress, but when testing, pass time is lower . 

Tester Pass Log

 
EA eventually validated successfully. Used the profiler and edited parts of code that were taking long to run. 
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