Validation of EA for use on Market
It took longer then 60 min.
Marco vd Heijden:
It took longer then 60 min.
It took longer then 60 min.
When uploading, yes, it seemed to have taken long to complete the progress, but when testing, pass time is lower .
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Hi everyone, I have tried to upload my EA to the Market in unsuccessfully.
EA runs without errors and warnings when I back-test.
I get 2 error:
Can someone show me to the right direction to solve these?
I have looked at my arrays and I have OnTester with report log and came up with no solution.
Please help!
Thanks(and Sorry if thread already exists)