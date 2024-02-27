Strategy Tester Report not found - page 5
again, same problem persists 'strategy tester report not found' and my previous question in post #40 still not been answered. So i ask once again;
is this reported to admins?
I get the message "Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this?
hey there! same problem man, its not us, its them!
I have this same problem.
How did you solve this problem?
My problem is related to the code base validation process and not the market and as i wrote in post #42 i have reported this particular problem to service desk and waiting for reply...
I did not find any posts in Russian forum related to this possible bug (means: just several users reported only, and the other users do not have this issue).
Anyway, I want to remind those two threads:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Automatic Validation error for my expert
Alain Verleyen, 2020.05.20 18:38
You need to optimize your code. If you don't know how to do it you can hire a professional coder who knows it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Validation of EA for use on Market
Brian Kobiero, 2019.01.28 18:54EA eventually validated successfully. Used the profiler and edited parts of code that were taking long to run.
In my case the problem is not related to the market product validation process,it's for the code base free expert source codes! Concerning my code,it's been validated successfully many times before by several updates so why should that suddenly be an issue? as the code haven't even been changed this time as the update it's about a minor text update in the description itself and not related to an edited/change in the code. I'm sure it's not my code,it's related to the validation process it self 'strategy tester report not found' and nothing gets validated and stops immediately after it's started. By the way,perhaps no one upload free expert source codes at the moment in code base and therefor no other reports about it....
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
I am having the same problem as well:
test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
I sent to the Support Team regarding this issue, their reply was that they only handle financial operations. So I am assuming the Moderators will be able to relay the matter to the technical please. If you please..