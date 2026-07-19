Product Validation Error (test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found)
Yes, I managed to validate the automatic MT4 EA in the past hours and there were no problems. If you are sure there is no problem on your part, do it again at another time.
Yep, the same error.
Hi ,
I also have been getting the same error for more than 10 days and giving the same error after waiting for days and repeating.
I may have tried more than 20 times with different versions of my EA but no let off it just does not go through.
This in spite that my EA is an upgrade that has already passed twice with earlier versions in the last couple of months.
I have made a minor change this time so why is it not generating a report while It works well with the EURUSD H1 on the tester in my system.
Regards
All we know is that a few days ago an administrator said that they were aware of the problem and that it would soon be corrected.
That is all we can say. Be patient, the first interested in this being fixed soon is MetaQuotes itself.
I've gotten the same yesterday. I've written to MQL5 support
Now it is 26.02.2024 an I got the same error again.
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Hello, Anyone managed to pass Automatic validation of MT4 EA for the past 20 hours?
No matter what EA, and I tried many EAs, all gave this error: test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
I tried to pass again a version which was passed before and also have the same error.