Hi,
To follow up, this is version 1.2 and I have already uploaded two earlier versions of the same EA successfully with out issues.
Thanks in advance
i have same issue..sometimes it is buggy you have to try later or contact the support
Hello everyone, its my first time uploading a EA in codebase. and i am getting this error:
i checked all previous posts about this error but nothing solved my issue. please guide me.
I believe he is referring to the publication/update of a new product on the market.
I have the same problem:
Hello, I have had the same issue, after hours of research and code optimization and fixing, couldn't pass the verification process, even though my EA worked fine on Live, Demo accounts, and with no errors or warnings on Strategy tester.
The way I was able to fix and pass the verification was after I re-installed the Metatrader 4 platform with different broker, don't know if this helps anyone who is experiencing this issue, but why not to try, instead of waiting.An Error could be somehow related to the IDE Compiler.
I Have the same issue. MQL5 can you please have a look why EURUSD H1 is causing this issue?
Thanks!
"Automatic validation" is wrong again, error stop on: test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found. It does not continue to validate other currency pairs such as XAUUSD