why my signals are not public?
hello everyone i have registered for a signal seller long back and it was not public so i came to know that i have not completed the verification process so i just wanted to know that just now i have completed the verification process and still its not public can you please help me out regarding my issue... <Deleted>
Darshan S Patel
Darshan S Patel:
Not all signals are rated and ranked, be patient.
