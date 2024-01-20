Automatic Validation error for my expert
After making a few adjustments, the message "Tester take too long time" now appears. Of course, because the backtest is 7 pairs at once
with 4 filter signals. It takes a long time, because the expert analyzes the elliot wave pattern on the multi-timeframe, from the H1, H12 and
D1 timeframes on 7 pairs at a time. is there any solution for this issue?
There is one article which every seller on the market should read: it is about validation of the Market products
Thank you for the advice. Of course I have read the article. And I have also read this article, but still haven't found a solution. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/686716
is there an option to do the test for only 1 month so that it doesn't take long? Isn't the test just to make sure the expert works well? The test problem is too long because the MT5 terminal is still not powerful enough to handle so much data. Not because the expert does not work well.
At this point you can try more code optimization. I had similar problem and tried to optimize the code more and more. So basically I went through every piece of code line by line and asked three questions: 1. what this code is doing? Is it the right place for this code to be? 3. Is there any room for it to be even more optimized. As a result I removed every unnecessary codes, find better place for it to sit and optimize it if possible. After this I put it for validation and it succeeded.
You should also closely look at the for loops. Check if there is any infinite loops or any condition that makes a for loop to run continuously. Try to limit the loops every where and also reduce loop counters and then try for validation again. It might just work.
You need to optimize your code. If you don't know how to do it you can hire a professional coder who knows it.
Dear Service Desk,
I have solved the problem and the expert can be published.
As I suspected, the ability of the platform tester is very limited and not powerfull so it cannot handle a lot of data.
so what I did was reduce the number of history bars that had to be counted from 300 to 10. And the backtest pair from 7 to 3.
Hopefully my prospective customers can understand this situation. The deduction is only a backtest but does not apply to real trade.
Hi Syed,
Thank you for giving a very good advice and sharing your experiences.
the way you analyze errors in the expert is almost the same as the method I used.
It seems we have something in common.
And thank you for taking the time to give direction, advice and share your experiences. This means a lot to me.
Nice to know you.
You need to optimize your code. If you don't know how to do it you can hire a professional coder who knows it.
Hi Alain,
thank you for paying attention to this topic and for giving meaningful advice, but I have solved this problem.
The problem is your "solution" will prevent your users to backtest your EA. That's not good.
Your concern is my concern too.
In the first try I made measurements that were too extreme based on allegations that turned out to be true.
So I did an update so that the Trader or my prospective customer can fill in the parameter bar that will be calculated and I also updated the pair that can be backtested to 8 and in the second try/update it was also successful.
So the problem is solved 100%, everyone's happy.
2. Log files exceeding 2071 MB did not occur to me when doing backtesting on the MT5 Terminal from 2016-2020.
What platform did you use to do the test? Is it the same as the MT5 terminal? if it's different, can I as an expert developer get it? so I can adjust my experts according to the platform, not adjust it to the MT5 terminal.
4. Expert Multi Z is designed to work on 7 major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY so the expert will not trade on pairs outside of it. Not because it is unfriendly to prospective buyers, but this strategy is not suitable when applied outside of the 7 major pairs.
Is there an option to upload an expert that only works for certain pairs?