So.. now .. we just waiting... anything we can do first?
 

Hello,

I have the same case here with my EA on version 1.4

After some failed test's, then I tried to re-upload my existing EA v1.3 but change the version into 1.4, just to make sure if I have some bad code in my failed new version 1.4.

But after upload the old version (which is actually on the market right now, passed the test, and change it into 1.4), and I got the same result, FAILED!

It is so funny with the testing system here, lol

So, I am wondering if my code failed or the test system failed. :D

 
How to solve the problem? shall we keep waiting and waiting?
 
The problem has been solved.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
The problem has been solved.

Thank you!

 

Hello.. I have problem..  Automatic validation.. test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found


 

same problem here...obviously something wrong with the validation system

Is this reported to admins? as the problem seems to have got back again
 
I have the same problem
 
I am still facing the same issue. Are you sure that it is fixed?
