Strategy Tester Report not found - page 2
Hello,
I have the same case here with my EA on version 1.4
After some failed test's, then I tried to re-upload my existing EA v1.3 but change the version into 1.4, just to make sure if I have some bad code in my failed new version 1.4.
But after upload the old version (which is actually on the market right now, passed the test, and change it into 1.4), and I got the same result, FAILED!
It is so funny with the testing system here, lol
So, I am wondering if my code failed or the test system failed. :D
The problem has been solved.
Thank you!
Hello.. I have problem.. Automatic validation.. test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found
same problem here...obviously something wrong with the validation systemIs this reported to admins? as the problem seems to have got back again
The problem has been solved.
I am still facing the same issue. Are you sure that it is fixed?
Thank you!