Strategy Tester Report not found - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I am having an error "strategy tester report not found" , I have checked everything, there is no error in the code, plus the MT5 code has passed the validation and with same parameters and everything I am trying to pass the validation with MT4 but it shows me this error, and one more thing i would like to highlight over here is that within 1 second or max 2 second, it is failing at the validation tester here, I hope this info will help you to get me a explanation about this.
I have the same problem:
i have same issue
did it get report to desk by anyone?
i have same issue
did it get report to desk by anyone?
Same problem also here.
Admin of this forum should inform the desk service ,that the problem is in MQL since there are many complaints.
The issue has been reported to the admins and I am sure they will fix it soon.
Okay, thanks, at least now we know that the problem is internal not in our code, I hope they fix it soon, as I just tried again and the problem is still there.