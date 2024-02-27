Strategy Tester Report not found - page 14

Abhimanyu Hans #:
Hello, I am having an error "strategy tester report not found" , I have checked everything, there is no error in the code, plus the MT5 code has passed the validation and with same parameters and everything I am trying to pass the validation with MT4 but it shows me this error, and one more thing i would like to highlight over here is that within 1 second or max 2 second, it is failing at the validation tester here, I hope this info will help you to get me a explanation about this.
Agree no update possible. 
Same problem here, only for MT4
 
Same problem for me. I also can not upload previously validated product. This means the issue is on MQL5.com internal. Waiting for fixing the issue asap.
 

I have the same problem:

i have same issue

did it get report to desk by anyone?

 
Gregory Hay #:

Created more tickets with service desk but they saying it is my code problem!! 
 

Same problem also here.

Admin of this forum should inform the desk service ,that the problem is in MQL since there are many complaints.

 
Same problem 
 
The issue has been reported to the admins and I am sure they will fix it soon.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
The issue has been reported to the admins and I am sure they will fix it soon.

Okay, thanks, at least now we know that the problem is internal not in our code, I hope they fix it soon, as I just tried again and the problem is still there.

