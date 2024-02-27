Strategy Tester Report not found - page 11
Same Problem
Strategy Tester report not found
, also cant create an ticket i need to update my product.
Please, MODERATOR.. solve this issue. I have read all the articles. Also have run the Code Profiler several times and optimized the code to the extreme. And this ERROR continues. I even downloaded the lastest validated version, changed just string variables that cause no effect on the EA's operational logic and, again, this "strategy tester report not found" ERROR happened.
Read post #2 (one user already reported to the service desk yesterday so - wait).
And I asked the service desk now.
But please note that last bug in validator for this issue was 2 and half year ago.