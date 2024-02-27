Strategy Tester Report not found - page 9

Again. The same problem for me

 
I have the same problem, unable to upgrade my EA.
 
Again. The same problem for me

passed

 

Hi!

Today i was trying to publish an EA, but i get the error releated to this post: "strategy report not found".

So i make a test: i pass to the validator an ex4 file of an EA of mine that it's ALREADY been validated and published in the market... i get the same error!!

This test shows that the problem is entirely of the validator.

Someone have had the same problem recently? Is really just a matter of "wait the right day" for publish?

Thanks

 
As you can see from this topic, this is a problem that seems to pop up every now and again. Then Metaquotes do something that fixes it for a while until it surfaces again.

I think that all you can do is report it in this thread (as you have done) and it will probably be fixed again until the next time.

 
i have same issues...again and again..i cannot update products nothing.
 
+ Bump Thread   Service Desk you need to fix this issue.  i am having the same issue 
 
Yes i have it also. Please fix it
 
I have encountered this issue and am unable to update a product.
 
i have it also. Please fix it
