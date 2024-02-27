Strategy Tester Report not found - page 3
I am still facing the same issue. Are you sure that it is fixed?
Thank you!
The problem was solved in June, I don't know about now.
I have a problem with updating my product.!!!
strategy tester report not found!! this issue be on months ago but now I have this error
Can you help me what is the problem?
the problem is in automatic test side or the problem is my own side?
I've notified MQL5 technicians about it.
Thank you my friend
I have the same issue. Report missing. Anyone knows how long would It takes to fix It up by MetaQuotes ?
You can fix it by yourself (because it is the bug in the code in most of the cases):
----------------
Some comments from the threads (means: if you are having this "Strategy Tester Report not found" issue so there are the suggestions below about what to do) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Automatic Validation error for my expert
Alain Verleyen, 2020.05.20 18:38
You need to optimize your code. If you don't know how to do it you can hire a professional coder who knows it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Validation of EA for use on Market
Brian Kobiero, 2019.01.28 18:54EA eventually validated successfully. Used the profiler and edited parts of code that were taking long to run.
Same here
Fix your code (read my previous post).
What should I fix? Code is normal something wrong with validation. Check it pls.