 Unfortunately, the problem happened again. 

It would be great to get it fixed again
 
DMITRII GRIDASOV #:

Same with me
 
The issue was fixed in few hours (after problem detection) by support team. Many thanks for that

 

I ran into this issue: loading of test89812 failed,   Tried upload very old version and still get similar message. What has I done wrongly?




 

looks like the problem happened again

The problem happened again just now. Hope it gets fixed again.

 
Same here with me
How can i fix it?
 
How can i fix it?

In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.27 08:27

There is some information related to it -

1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread

2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article

3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post

If there is technical data (code or pieces of code with some kind of description, and so on) - then users can try to find the error in the code - as they did it on this thread - for example: Validation completed with errors
  • 2023.02.15
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm sorry but i really don't understand from where can come from this error : test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) loading of test94056 failed loadin...
 

Hi I'm trying to contact you privately but you have to accept my friendship to send you a message

Can you accept? Thank you

 

Hi

I have the same issue when trying to upload my EA to MQL5 Market. The validation returns the following error:

I have tested the EA and it runs very well specifically for EURUSD H1 that the tester is complaining about. Any help please?

Thanks in advance

