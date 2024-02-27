Strategy Tester Report not found - page 16
Unfortunately, the problem happened again.It would be great to get it fixed again
The issue was fixed in few hours (after problem detection) by support team. Many thanks for that
I ran into this issue: loading of test89812 failed, Tried upload very old version and still get similar message. What has I done wrongly?
The problem happened again just now. Hope it gets fixed again.
How can i fix it?
In most of the cases - it is the EA which should be fixed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2023.02.27 08:27
There is some information related to it -
1. Strategy Tester Report not found - forum thread
2. The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market - the article
3. Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post
Hi
I have the same issue when trying to upload my EA to MQL5 Market. The validation returns the following error:
I have tested the EA and it runs very well specifically for EURUSD H1 that the tester is complaining about. Any help please?
Thanks in advance