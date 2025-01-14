I can't update my MT4 EA in market—Upload ex4 error—I got this error when upgrade my product!
Wrong MetaEditor! That is the 64 bit version of MetaEditor meant for MQL5 and MetaTrader 5.
You should be using the older 32bit version that comes with MetaTrader 4.
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Wrong MetaEditor! That is the 64 bit version of MetaEditor meant for MQL5 and MetaTrader 5.
You should be using the older 32bit version that comes with MetaTrader 4.
yes sorry i sent the wrong picture mine is metaeditor4 build 5 version 2408 too, and i still cant upload to website when i compile, i should mention that this is not my first time updating my EA but this error is new can you please check it ?
Wrong MetaEditor! That is the 64 bit version of MetaEditor meant for MQL5 and MetaTrader 5.
You should be using the older 32bit version that comes with MetaTrader 4.
Hi, I have the version which you show. But on my side it does not work either.
How do I know I use 32-bit-version? I cannot find it anywhere written.
Hi, I have the version which you show. But on my side it does not work either.
How do I know I use 32-bit-version? I cannot find it anywhere written.
i have done thousands of updates in MT4 before nothing wrong with the Metaeditor in my opinion, something is wrong in their server right now, i hope some admins check this issue at least.
i have done thousands of updates in MT4 before nothing wrong with the Metaeditor in my opinion, something is wrong in their server right now, i hope some admins check this issue at least.
This might be an issue, yes. I used the same version for the last update as well - and it did work.
I will try it tomorrow again. Lets see
This might be an issue, yes. I used the same version for the last update as well - and it did work.
I will try it tomorrow again. Lets see
I dont know if this is related but MQ did a website update on the 11th which was posted in another thread. Since then, I received several 502 (bad gateway) errors that are server-side. Earlier today, I received a maintenance in progress notice when revisiting. Following the latter maintenance, the site is working fine for me. Yeah, tomorrow is a good bet.
@Igor Dorn and @Minh Truong Pham, please search before you post. I have pocketed your posts here on this thread.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Igor Dorn, 2025.01.14 01:34I'm having a problem uploading my ex4, the following appears... .ex4 not suitable for market (version 112.2415, date 2025.01.14, flags 1000), I don't know what to fix, because I can't find anywhere what should be fixed, the version is the most current... Can someone help me, maybe I'm looking at it wrong?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I got this error when upgrade my product!
Minh Truong Pham, 2025.01.14 02:16
Hello forum,
I got this error when upgrade my product!
I think this error relax with version. My exness terminator version is 4.00 build 1420 - 24 May 2024
But Exness do not have any MT4 upgrade until now.
I try to download MT4 directly from mql4.com but there is no download MT4 at there.
Please help me to upgrade my product on mql5.com website. Thank you very much
- 2017.08.07
- www.mql5.com
I have same problem. I tried with MT4 1420 or 1431 not work
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